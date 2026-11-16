Robert Pattinson Confirmed as Seventh James Bond in Amazon MGM Reboot

Amazon MGM Studios has announced Robert Pattinson as the seventh actor to play James Bond, ending a five-year hiatus since Daniel Craig's departure. The casting marks a new era for the franchise under Amazon's ownership.

Robert Pattinson has been officially unveiled as the seventh actor to portray James Bond, ending the longest hiatus in the franchise's history. Amazon MGM Studios confirmed the casting on Monday, selecting the 40-year-old actor to star in the 26th film in the series.

The announcement concludes years of speculation following Daniel Craig's departure and the five-year gap since the character's last on-screen death in the 2021 film No Time to Die. The official 007 Instagram account also announced the news on Monday, making Pattinson the first actor to take on the role since Daniel Craig's departure from the long-running spy series.

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Studio Announces New James Bond Casting

In a statement on the 007.com website, the studio said: Amazon MGM Studios have announced that Robert Pattinson will take on the iconic role of James Bond in the studio's highly anticipated film, ushering in a new era for one of cinema's most celebrated characters. The decision marks a significant pivot for Amazon MGM Studios, which acquired the franchise from MGM in 2022 for $8.5 billion.

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Pattinson becomes the first new Bond since the studio merger and the first actor chosen without direct input from legendary producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who relinquished creative control in 2025. Pattinson enters the role alongside established mega-franchises, already known for The Batman, Dune, Twilight, and Harry Potter, though he has recently focused on auteur-driven projects like The Lighthouse and Good Time.

Producers Describe Difficult Selection Process

Casting duties fell to producers Amy Pascal, former Sony Pictures chief, and David Heyman, known for Harry Potter and Paddington, after a search that began before Craig's final film. Director Denis Villeneuve, who will helm the untitled 26th Bond movie, emphasized the difficulty of the selection process. He stated that while the studio was surrounded by extraordinary talent, Pattinson possessed a timeless soul for the character while bringing a completely new spirit to the role.

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, described the announcement as a defining moment for the studio and a milestone in 007 history. The move represents the first time since the 1962 debut Dr. No that a Broccoli producer did not handpick the spy. Scriptwriting duties have been assigned to Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders and Locke.

Franchise Shift Under Amazon Corporate Umbrella

This strategic shift aims to usher in a new phase for the legendary franchise while upholding its legacy under Amazon's corporate umbrella. The casting arrives at a critical juncture for one of Hollywood's most lucrative series, which has generated over $7 billion in global ticket sales. No Time to Die collected $774 million in 2021, proving the enduring appeal of the brand across streaming, video games, and automotive partnerships.

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Pattinson's appointment follows rumors involving finalists like Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor, Jack Lowden, and Nicholas Hoult, but the studio opted for a widely recognized star rather than a younger, less proven talent. This year alone Pattinson starred in The Drama with Zendaya and The Odyssey with Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway, and in Primetime, for which he has been gaining Oscar buzz.

Fans Express Skepticism Over New Bond Era

He was photographed on the red carpet at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on September 5, 2026, during arrivals for the screening of Primetime in competition. While some fans express skepticism about the Amazon-controlled chapter, the studio vows to deliver the next phase of the 007 saga to global audiences.

Pattinson, currently filming The Batman Part II and co-starring in Villeneuve's Dune: Part III, brings rave reviews from recent performances in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and Primetime. The new Bond must now navigate the legacy of predecessors like Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig in the first 007 film since the character's 64-year history concluded with Craig's death.