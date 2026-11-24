The Public Investment Fund tower in Riyadh sustained damage from a projectile on Tuesday, marking the second strike in a week and escalating tensions in the capital.

The tallest skyscraper in the Saudi capital was struck by an unspecified projectile on Tuesday, November 19, 2026, marking the second attack on the structure in less than seven days. Witnesses confirmed that the strike targeted the building housing the headquarters of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund. The incident occurred in the King Abdullah Financial District, a central hub for Saudi economic ambitions and international finance.

Details Of The Latest Skyscraper Strike

Three separate witnesses told Agence France-Presse that the projectile hit the skyscraper located in Riyadh's business district. The building stands 385 meters high and dominates the skyline of the King Abdullah Financial District, which serves as a showcase for Saudi Arabia's economic ambitions. The latest incident follows a similar attack last week that damaged several floors and two adjacent buildings but resulted in no casualties. Although authorities have not officially identified the building in previous reports, photos released by the civil defense agency appeared to show shattered glass and other exterior damage to the PIF tower.

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Witness Accounts And Emergency Warnings

A fourth witness provided additional context to the events leading up to the strike. This individual stated that a vehicle fitted with a speaker had warned pedestrians in the area to take cover prior to the impact. Despite the presence of such warnings, there was no official comment from Saudi officials regarding the new threat. Furthermore, no public warning was sent to mobile phones about potential dangers in the capital, a measure often utilized by authorities in the region. The lack of an official statement stands in contrast to the immediate visual evidence of damage to the prominent landmark.

Houthi Claims And Regional Tensions

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis have claimed responsibility for the initial attack on the tower last week, although they have not claimed any fresh attacks on Tuesday. The group has stepped up its operations against Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, striking targets including airports, energy infrastructure, military sites, and Riyadh's financial district. The escalation highlights the persistent security challenges facing the region. The Houthis have demonstrated a capacity to target high-profile economic and symbolic structures within the Saudi capital.

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Impact On The Financial District And Economy

The King Abdullah Financial District hosts the headquarters of the Saudi stock exchange alongside multinationals such as Goldman Sachs. The repeated strikes on this area, which is designed to project an image of stability and modernity, pose a significant challenge to the region's economic narrative. The district also features imposing skyscrapers, luxury shops, and green spaces, making it a focal point for both local and international business. The damage to the PIF tower, a key component of this district, underscores the vulnerability of critical infrastructure to asymmetric warfare tactics.

Previous Attacks And Security Measures

The context for this latest incident includes a deadly attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport in October. That assault killed 14 people and injured hundreds, forcing the suspension of flights for two weeks. The recurrence of attacks on major infrastructure and financial hubs suggests a coordinated effort to disrupt Saudi Arabia's economic progress and public confidence. The absence of official warnings and the use of low-cost projectiles to hit high-value targets indicate a shift in tactics by adversaries. Security measures in the capital are likely to be reviewed and tightened in the wake of these developments.