RIVONOVA introduces a new Sandstone colorway for its 20L Roll Top Backpack Cooler. This earth-toned outdoor gear offers 24+ hours of cooling and IPX6 waterproofing for the holiday season.

RIVONOVA, a premium outdoor equipment manufacturer, has expanded its product portfolio with a new Sandstone colorway for its 20L Roll Top Backpack Cooler. This release arrives strategically ahead of the Black Friday and year-end holiday shopping season, aiming to provide consumers with a versatile and aesthetically refined gift option for outdoor enthusiasts.

Sandstone Design and Aesthetic Appeal

The new Sandstone variant draws direct inspiration from natural earth tones, specifically mimicking the warm textures and subtle variations found in sun-warmed rock formations and sandy terrain. This muted beige hue offers an understated yet distinctive look that appeals to those seeking a refined sense of style for their outdoor adventures. The design captures the simplicity of the outdoors while maintaining a modern, nature-inspired aesthetic that transitions seamlessly from rugged trails to everyday use.

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Cooling Performance and Durability Features

Functionality remains central to the 20L Roll Top Backpack Cooler, which delivers 24+ hours of consistent cooling performance. The unit features an IPX6-rated waterproof protection standard, ensuring contents remain dry in adverse weather conditions. The construction utilizes a durable 600D Eco TPU-coated shell with high-frequency welded seams, providing robust durability against wear and tear. Additionally, the interior includes a food-grade liner that is removable for easy cleaning, addressing practical maintenance needs alongside its carrying convenience.

Portability and Structural Engineering

RIVONOVA has engineered the backpack with a foldable structure and a roll-top closure carrying design to maximize portability. This mechanism allows the cooler to be compacted for storage when not in use, offering greater freedom on the go. A two-way air valve supports both compression and buoyancy, enhancing the versatility of the item for various outdoor activities. The ergonomic carrying system ensures comfortable transport, making it suitable for kayaking, fishing, camping, and weekend getaways.

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Founder Vision and Brand Philosophy

The introduction of this cooler reflects RIVONOVA's broader approach to creating gear that combines reliable performance with lasting durability and thoughtful design. The founder emphasized that protecting belongings from water or keeping items cold is merely the starting point. The true value lies in how well the gear holds up over time, how specific details facilitate ease of use, and whether the product genuinely feels pleasing to carry. This philosophy drives the development of equipment that users can count on for both water-based activities and land-based adventures.

Complementary Product Line for Holiday Gifting

Beyond the Sandstone cooler, RIVONOVA offers a comprehensive range of waterproof backpacks and portable soft coolers tailored to practical outdoor needs. The RIVONOVA Waterproof Backpack 30L provides IPX7-rated protection with an airtight zipper and built-in buoyancy, suitable for clothing and electronics. Meanwhile, the RIVONOVA Magnetic Soft Backpack Cooler 24Can features a magnetic opening mechanism and delivers 48+ hours of cooling performance with a food-grade interior. These products, along with the new Sandstone cooler, present thoughtful and functional gift options for the upcoming holiday season.