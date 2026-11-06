Ringbrothers Build LT4-Powered 1965 Pontiac GTO Called BILLIE

Tuners Ringbrothers transform a classic 1965 Pontiac GTO with a supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 V8 engine and extensive carbon fiber bodywork in a project named BILLIE.

Automotive customizers Ringbrothers have unveiled BILLIE, a heavily modified 1965 Pontiac GTO that combines vintage aesthetics with modern high-performance engineering. The vehicle is powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8 engine from General Motors, which produces 650 horsepower and 880Nm of torque. Power is transferred to the rear wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission, creating a unique blend of classic style and contemporary speed.

The LT4 Engine and Powertrain Specs

The heart of the BILLIE project is the small-block LT4 V8, chosen for its reliability and massive output capabilities. This specific engine is supercharged to deliver 650 horsepower and 880Nm of torque, ensuring the classic American muscle car retains significant performance credentials. The power is managed by a modern 10-speed automatic gearbox, which provides precise gear changes and enhances drivability for daily use.

Also read PHL consuming class seen to grow to 71 million by 2030

Although exact acceleration figures such as zero to 100 kilometers per hour times were not published by the tuners, the vehicle is designed to deliver significant thrill through its enhanced power-to-weight ratio. The exhaust system has been custom-designed to complement the engine notes, though the owners emphasize that the project prioritizes emotional connection over raw speed metrics. This focus on driving feel rather than just lap times distinguishes the build from typical drag-focused restomods.

Carbon Fiber Bodywork and Structural Changes

Ringbrothers significantly altered the physical dimensions of the 1965 Pontiac GTO to accommodate the new mechanics and improve stance. The team applied extensive carbon fiber body panels, widening the car by five inches compared to its original 1965 specification. New wheel arches and a fatter rear section were fabricated to house wider tires and improve aerodynamics while maintaining a cohesive visual flow.

Advertisement

The exterior modifications also include a new front valance and a rear diffuser to manage airflow efficiently around the vehicle. Custom bumpers and redesigned headlight surrounds integrate seamlessly with the original sheet metal, preserving the iconic GTO look while modernizing its proportions. Co-owner Jim Ring noted that the team spent countless hours massaging factory lines and reshaping fenders to ensure every panel transition felt natural.

Stakeholder Vision and Naming Process

The conceptualization of the vehicle began with the original owner, who sought to recreate a car with deep sentimental value during early conversations with Mike Ring. The owner initially suggested naming the project GOAT, a tribute to the car's status as a legendary piece of automotive history. The Ringbrothers team responded with the name BILLIE, derived from the phrase Billy Goat, which resonated with the clients and stuck throughout the development process.

Mike Ring highlighted that the project was driven by a desire to capture the heart of the original era rather than simply adding modern speed. This client-centric approach guided the entire build, ensuring that modifications enhanced the car's character without erasing its heritage. The collaboration between the tuner siblings and the client resulted in a vehicle that feels organic, as if Pontiac had originally designed it with these enhancements in mind.

Interior Refinements and Chassis Upgrades

Beneath the custom exterior, the chassis has been completely rebuilt using a Roadster Shop Fast Track Stage III framework. This structural upgrade provides the necessary rigidity to handle the increased power while improving handling dynamics. The suspension system features Fox coilovers, and braking performance is managed by six-piston Brembo calipers, ensuring the car can stop as effectively as it accelerates.

Advertisement

The interior cabin has been meticulously reworked to blend luxury with period-correct details. The dashboard was moved forward by four inches and lowered by two inches to improve ergonomics and driver positioning. It now includes climate control for comfort and a restored factory radio to maintain aesthetic authenticity. The cabin is upholstered in gray-blue leather, providing a sophisticated contrast to the carbon fiber and metal components visible throughout the build.

Total Hours Invested and Future Steps

Construction of the BILLIE Pontiac GTO required more than 5,500 hours of dedicated labor from the Ringbrothers team. This extensive timeframe allowed for precise fabrication work, ensuring that every custom bumper, diffuser, and panel transition was executed to a high standard. The investment of time underscores the complexity of integrating modern performance components into a mid-1960s body structure without compromising visual integrity.

The project stands as a testament to the evolving landscape of classic car modification, where emotional resonance and technical prowess coexist. By combining the 6.2-liter LT4 V8's 650 horsepower with vintage styling cues, Ringbrothers have created a unique automotive artifact. The completion of this build marks a significant achievement for the tuners, demonstrating their ability to handle complex fabrication challenges while respecting the original design language of the Pontiac GTO.