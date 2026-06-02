Rick Adelman, Naismith Hall of Fame Coach, Dies at 79

Rick Adelman, a Naismith Hall of Fame coach with more than 1,000 wins, has died at 79. Adelman ranks 10th in NBA history with 1,042 wins as a head coach. His greatest successes came with the Portland Trail Blazers, where he spent part of his playing career and guided them to Western Conference titles and NBA Finals appearances in 1990 and 1992. Across 23 seasons as a head coach, Adelman amassed a 1,042-749 record for a winning percentage of .582. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021 and received the NBCA's Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023. Adelman will be remembered as a coach, player, and mentor to many in the basketball community.

Rick Adelman , a Naismith Hall of Fame coach with more than 1,000 wins, has died at 79. Adelman ranks 10th in NBA history with 1,042 wins as a head coach.

His greatest successes came with the Portland Trail Blazers, where he spent part of his playing career and guided them to Western Conference titles and NBA Finals appearances in 1990 and 1992. Across 23 seasons as a head coach, Adelman amassed a 1,042-749 record for a winning percentage of .582. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021 and received the NBCA's Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023.

Adelman will be remembered as a coach, player, and mentor to many in the basketball community. The Portland Trail Blazers organization is deeply saddened by his passing, stating that he was one of the most influential figures in franchise history and a member of the inaugural 1970 team





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Rick Adelman Naismith Hall Of Fame Coach NBA Wins Portland Trail Blazers Western Conference Titles NBA Finals Appearances Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award Naismith Basketball Hall Of Famer

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