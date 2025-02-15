Rice Price Cuts Under Kadiwa ng Pangulo Program Have Minimal Impact on Cebu City Retailers

Despite a P3 per kilogram price reduction for rice sold under the Kadiwa ng Pangulo’s Rice-for-All (RFA) program, its impact on rice retailers in Cebu City is expected to be limited due to factors like the restricted supply of RFA rice and consumer preference for higher quality rice.

Although the price of rice sold under the Kadiwa ng Pangulo’s Rice-for-All (RFA) program has dropped by P3 per kilogram, its impact on rice retailers in Cebu City is expected to be minimal.

Erwin Gok-ong, president of the Cebu Market Vendors Multi-Purpose Cooperative, explained that the limited supply of rice for the RFA program, coupled with consumer preference for higher quality rice, even among Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries, will keep the impact small and short-term. Gok-ong highlighted that the rice sold at Kadiwa outlets originates from the National Food Authority (NFA), but the limited volume of rice available at the NFA and the small number of Kadiwa outlets will restrict the program's reach. He added that most customers don't even prefer NFA rice and tend to buy better quality rice from markets like Carbon when they receive 4Ps payouts or other benefits. Gok-ong also pointed out that the RFA rice is only available at Kadiwa outlets and not elsewhere. Agriculture Secretary Francisco Laurel Jr. announced that starting February 12, the prices of RFA5 rice would be P43 per kilogram (down from P45), RFA25 would be P35 per kilogram (down from P38), and RFA100 would be P33 per kilogram (down from P36). RFA5 refers to rice with no more than five percent broken grains, while RFA25 has 25 percent broken rice. RFA100 is 100 percent broken rice. The Kadiwa ng Pangulo program will continue to offer rice at P29 per kilogram to vulnerable groups such as senior citizens, persons with disabilities, solo parents, and individuals from indigent sectors. Gok-ong noted that rice prices had already started declining before the Department of Agriculture (DA) declared a food security emergency on February 3, allowing the government to release rice buffer stocks held by the NFA to stabilize prices and ensure rice remains accessible to consumers. He attributed the further drop in prices to the increased rice supply in the world market. For 26-year-old Olivia, the recent price reductions are positive news for rice consumers, particularly those who rely on government subsidies. She expressed that in the current economic climate, minimum-wage earners, and even middle-income individuals, can benefit from any government subsidies, as the prices of essential commodities continue to rise while take-home pay remains stagnant. While there is no data available on the number of Kadiwa outlets in Cebu, online information suggests there is one in Barangay Parian, Cebu City; Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City; and the DA compound in Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City.





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

RICE PRICES KADIWANG PANGULPO RFA PROGRAM CEBU CITY RETAILERS NFA RICE CONSUMER PREFERENCE FOOD SECURITY AGRICULTURE DEPARTMENT

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cebu City Government Pushes for Completion of Cebu City Medical CenterThe Cebu City Government is accelerating the completion of the unfinished Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), particularly the interior portions of the final three to six floors. After a new contractor was awarded the project, Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia announced that the re-bidding process had reached the post-qualification stage. Although the winning bidder will be revealed next week, Garcia expressed his commitment to holding a groundbreaking ceremony at the end of February to demonstrate the city's seriousness in finishing the hospital. \\The mayor also plans to inaugurate each completed floor for public use. The project faced delays due to contract termination with the previous contractor in 2022. The city government has saved around P700 million from the terminated contract, which will be used to complete the remaining work. However, the City Council raised concerns regarding the re-bidding process due to incomplete plans and documents. Garcia urged the council to approve the tripartite agreement for the allocation of P205 million from private donors for the final three to six floors, currently managed by the Cebu Medical Society (CMS). Garcia requested the CMS to consider transferring the funds to the city government for efficient project management.

Read more »

Cebu Province Donates P33 Million to Cebu City for Sinulog FestivalGovernor Gwendolyn Garcia handed over a P33 million check to Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia on Friday, January 17, 2025, for the 2025 Sinulog Festival. This donation comes after previous questions raised by the Cebu City Council regarding the province's financial assistance to the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) in previous years. Governor Garcia emphasized the province's commitment to supporting the festival and the city's efforts to bring it back to the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC). Mayor Garcia expressed gratitude for the province's support. Meanwhile, 18 Cebu City-based contingents have received their subsidies from the city government, and both city and provincial contingents have received financial support. The Sinulog Foundation Inc. also distributed financial assistance to various agencies involved in the festival's preparation and security.

Read more »

Cebu City Mayor Revives Plan to Move City Hall to SRPCebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has announced plans to relocate the City Hall to the South Road Properties (SRP). This plan, initially proposed by his predecessor, aims to transform the downtown area into a heritage district.

Read more »

Philippines to Lower Rice Prices Due to Increased SupplyThe Philippine government will reduce the price of rice sold under the Kadiwa ng Pangulo's Rice-for-All Program (RFA) by P3 per kilo starting February 12, 2025, due to lower global rice prices and a rise in domestic supply. Agriculture Secretary Francisco Laurel Jr. announced the price reduction, stating that the RFA5 rice will be priced at P43, RFA25 at P35, and RFA100 at P33 per kilo. The program will continue to provide rice at P29 per kilo for vulnerable groups. The government also plans to implement an MSRP for pork to address the gap between farm-gate and retail prices.

Read more »

Metro Manila Mayors Pledge Support for Affordable Rice DistributionMetro Manila mayors committed to supporting the Department of Agriculture's (DA) efforts to expand its affordable rice distribution network, ensuring vulnerable communities have quick access to reasonably priced staple food. The DA met with the Metro Manila Council (MMC) to discuss strategies for distributing National Food Authority (NFA) rice stocks. The program, called 'KADIWA ng Pangulo's Rice-for-All', offers NFA rice at P38 per kilogram, targeting low-income households. The DA aims to clear existing rice stocks to make room for the upcoming harvest in February.

Read more »

DA slashing anew 'Rice-for-All' prices, MSRP for imported riceLatest Philippine news from GMA News and 24 Oras. News, weather updates and livestreaming on Philippine politics, regions, showbiz, lifestyle, science and tech.

Read more »