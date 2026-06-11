Rhoda Magbitang Wins 'Top Chef' Finale and Moves to Hawaii as Executive Chef

Rhoda Magbitang, a Filipino-American chef, won the 'Top Chef' finale and moved to Hawaii to become the executive chef of CanoeHouse, a Japanese-inspired restaurant at the Mauna Lani resort.

Rhoda Magbitang , a Filipino-American chef, faced Hunter Lewis , the editor-in-chief of ' Food & Wine ' magazine, for the finale. She prepared a four-course meal inspired by Filipino cuisine, including tortang talong and lugaw.

Rhoda had a journey on 'Top Chef,' becoming a top contender and winning the first two elimination challenges. She was eliminated but made it to the 'Last Chance Kitchen' finale, where she won and became the winner. Rhoda was born and raised in the Philippines and moved to California at 17. She fell in love with cooking by accident and enrolled at Le Cordon Bleu culinary school.

She worked at influential Los Angeles restaurants and is now the executive chef of CanoeHouse in Hawaii





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Rhoda Magbitang Hunter Lewis Food & Wine Top Chef Filipino Cuisine Tortang Talong Lugaw Abalone Lugaw Caldereta Le Cordon Bleu Culinary School Los Angeles Restaurants Hawaii Canoehouse Japanese-Inspired Cuisine

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