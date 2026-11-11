Rhenz Abando returns as Gilas names final 12 for World Cup qualifiers

Rhenz Abando is back in Gilas Pilipinas for the first time in three years, joining naturalized debutant Bennie Boatwright and Kai Sotto for the fifth window of the 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers in Malaysia.

Rhenz Abando returns to Gilas Pilipinas for the first time in three years as Kai Sotto and debuting naturalized player Bennie Boatwright lead the national team roster in the 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers fifth window.

Abando, a former NCAA Most Valuable Player, was named to the final 12 on Wednesday as announced by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas on its official social media accounts. The high-flyer last suited up for the national team at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila. The Korean Basketball League import currently plays for the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters. He stands out as the revamped roster's top attraction alongside Boatwright, the former PBA reinforcement making his Gilas debut.

Also read Gilas sets formidable frontcourt for FIBA tilt

New Twin Towers Duo

Boatwright, standing at 6-foot-10, teams up with 7-foot-2 Kai Sotto to form an intriguing new twin towers duo. Other young stars AJ Edu, Kevin Quiambao, Quentin Millora-Brown, and Mike Phillips make up the imposing frontcourt rotation. Millora-Brown and Phillips return after both missed action in the fourth window in Manila, where Gilas beat Jordan and Iran. Sotto leads the local squad along with Dwight Ramos, Quiambao, Edu, Scottie Thompson, CJ Perez, Chris Newsome, and Juan Gomez de Liaño.

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Ramos once again takes the backcourt helm alongside former PBA MVP Thompson, as fellow star guards Gomez de Liaño, Perez, and Newsome complete the rest of the roster. Boatwright now takes on the monumental task of filling in the void left by longtime Gilas star Justin Brownlee, who remains away from competitive basketball due to a variety of reasons.

Boatwright is due to come in and meet us in Kuala Lumpur on the 23rd, and that's tough because he hasn't been with us in any time at all, Cone said on Wednesday, November 11. We're gonna have to try to figure out a way to make him effective within a system, and try to tweak the system to get him effective.

Abando Returns to National Team

He's a talented guy, he's gonna lend a lot of talent to the team, and size, and shooting, so, he's a welcome addition. The 28-year-old Abando, meanwhile, looks to make the most of his national team return following insistent public demand and a steadying KBL import role with the Red Boosters.

In his last Gilas foray, he posted promising averages of 5.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in just 13.5 minutes per game under former coach Chot Reyes before missing out on all national team events throughout the Cone era. Currently 4-4 in the Group E standings, Gilas looks to sweep its Malaysia leg with wins over Syria on November 27 and Iran on the 29th. The games will be played at the Karisma Arena in Seremban, Malaysia.

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Gilas aims to improve its 4-4 record in Group E with the upcoming matches. Boatwright will make his Gilas debut on Nov. 27 when the Philippines faces Syria, followed by Iran on Nov. 29. JR Isaga is a multimedia sports reporter for Rappler, where he started as an intern, then became a stringer in 2017. He was a former sports editor of the UP Diliman College of Mass Communication's official publication Tinig ng Plaridel.

He covers the UAAP and NCAA beats, the Premier Volleyball League, the Alas Pilipinas volleyball national teams, and other local and international sporting events.