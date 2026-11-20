Rhenz Abando has been ruled out of the fifth window of FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers due to a right ankle sprain sustained during a KBL game. Troy Rosario has been summoned as his replacement as Gilas Pilipinas prepares to depart for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for upcoming matches.

Large versatile wingman Troy Rosario has been summoned to take the spot of athletic Rhenz Abando as Gilas Pilipinas departs on Saturday for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The national team is preparing for the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, which features two critical games on Malaysian soil later this month. The roster change was necessitated after Abando sustained a right ankle sprain on Thursday. The injury occurred during his team Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters' 86-82 victory over the Busan KCC in the Korean Basketball League. Gilas head coach Tim Cone confirmed the unfortunate news to the Manila Times on Friday.

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Tim Cone Expresses Regret Over Injury

He expressed deep regret over the situation, stating that the team was disappointed by the development.

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"To our great sorrow, Rhenz won't make it for the window. He was excited, we were excited. Sayang," Cone told the outlet regarding the player who was supposed to make a grand return to the national setup. Abando's absence is particularly unfortunate considering the former NCAA Most Valuable Player had not played for the team since the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila.

His return had been highly anticipated by fans and coaching staff alike. In response to the vacancy, Cone emphasized the strategic value of bringing Rosario back into the fold. He described Rosario as their best plug-and-play player who can fill the void immediately without disrupting team chemistry.

Troy Rosario Brings Versatility To Gilas

"He lends us great versatility and obviously knows the system," Cone added. Rosario's familiarity with Cone's tactics is further bolstered by their existing relationship at the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel franchise in the PBA. Rosario, a 6-7 former National University standout, fits the profile of the versatile wingman Gilas requires. His return ensures that the national team maintains its rotational depth and tactical flexibility during the crucial qualifying window.

Gilas Pilipinas has about a week to train before the campaign begins. Members of the team are arriving in Malaysia's capital city over the weekend from various corners of the globe. Several key players are coming from Japan, including Kai Sotto, Quentin Millora-Brown, and AJ Edu. These athletes are flying in to join the main group as they prepare for the high-stakes matches ahead.

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Kevin Quiambao is taking a different route and will head straight to Kuala Lumpur from Korea. His direct arrival allows for quicker integration with the team's preparations in the host country. Dwight Ramos is already located in the Philippines. He will join the rest of the squad's trip to Malaysia on Saturday, ensuring he is present for the initial training sessions.

Bennie Boatwright Arrives From China

Naturalized player Bennie Boatwright is coming from China, where he currently plays for the Fujian Sturgeon. His travel plans are aligned with the team's schedule to ensure maximum availability. The 6-10 sweet-shooting forward is expected to arrive in Malaysia on Monday, November 23. His late arrival will require careful management by the coaching staff to integrate him into the game plan swiftly.

With the roster finalized, the focus now shifts to training and strategy. Coach Cone must navigate the shortened preparation time while ensuring every player is ready for the competitive challenges in Malaysia.