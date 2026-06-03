Review: Toyota GR Corolla is a Rally Car for the Road

The Toyota GR Corolla is a special car for me, but not for the reasons you might think. When I was a kid, my dad would wake me up in the middle of the night to watch a few stages of the World Rally Championship. In 1999, the GR Corolla's predecessor, the Toyota Corolla WRC, was the most consistent. The GR Corolla is an all-wheel-drive hot hatch, hot on the heels of the GR Yaris. It is bigger, has a much wider stance, and, for me, has more aggressive styling.

The Toyota GR Corolla is a very special car for me, but not for the reasons you might think. When I was a kid in the '90s, my dad would wake me up in the middle of the night to watch a few stages of the World Rally Championship .

In 1999, the GR Corolla's predecessor, the Toyota Corolla WRC, was the most consistent. Although Carlos Sainz Sr. could not clinch his third WRC title, he did perform consistently enough for Toyota to take home the 1999 Manufacturer's Crown. At a time when Mitsubishi and Subaru were competing at the top of their game with the Evo VI and Impreza, respectively, Toyota's achievements with the hatchback Corolla were memorable.

Now, even having watched it as a kid, I was always more biased toward the Celica GT-Fours of the '90s, as these cars (despite being caught cheating) with their Castrol livery were so iconic that I always leaned toward the Celica rather than the Corolla. My dad had another thought, though.

Always a fan of homologation specials, and having daily driven a Subaru Impreza WRX, I distinctly remember a remote-controlled, Castrol-liveried Toyota Corolla WRC Tamiya on display on his hobby desk. Little did I know at that time that in 26 years since then, the Subaru homologation special my dad loved would have ceased to exist, while the Corolla has suddenly shockingly made itself available in the Philippines as the GR Corolla.

The GR Corolla is an all-wheel-drive hot hatch, hot on the heels of the GR Yaris. It is bigger, has a much wider stance, and, for me, has more aggressive styling. While some countries like the US only got the GR Corolla, the Philippines is lucky enough to welcome both the GR Yaris as well as the GR Corolla on our shores. So, how does this rally car for the road perform?

Does it live up to my childhood expectations? Is this a case of never meeting your heroes? Read on to find out in our full review. When you first set eyes on the GR Corolla, you first think that it is a bit overwhelming; it just looks so crazily aggressive.

Look closer, however, and the devil is in the details. A very aggressive-looking front grille is massively impressive, but since we don't actually get the Corolla hatchback here, this GR model looks like nothing else in Toyota's range. Vents on the hood in a contrasting black match with the maw, but they also provide some visual excitement to the piece of metal covering the engine. I say metal because that isn't the same material as the roof.

The roof of the GR Corolla is made of carbon fiber, which, while designed to lower the center of gravity, is really cool to see in person. The side profile looks just as aggressive, with extremely wide wheel arches that accentuate the stance this car has, along with side skirts with GR-Four engraved on them, just in case you miss the fact that the all-wheel-drive system is an integral part of the car.

The rear is where I feel it could have been improved. Yes, it still does look very aggressive, but I feel that the three exhaust tips with the center being of a different shape and size kind of throws off the proportions. At least the way the rear hatch comes to a point really makes the car's rear complete and adds to the very aggressive stance.

Overall, I find that the GR Corolla is one of the most aggressive- and purposeful-looking cars on our roads today. It has a stance that is low, wide, and angry, and aside from a misstep with the exhaust (please, Toyota, just use two big ones next time), it really looks the part of a rally car. Get inside and aside from the sports seats and steering wheel, you can tell that this was a hotted-up version of a regular Corolla.

It is entirely decent, with smart placement of soft-touch materials on the armrests and dashboard. It makes it so that everything you touch feels soft and high-quality. You do have to reach down to parts like the transmission tunnel to find some scratchy plastics. The seats are not entirely bucket seats, but they still provide very good support when you drive aggressively.

You sit quite low down, which helps keep the car feeling sporty. Grab the wheel, and the GR Corolla completes a decently aggressive driving position, at least better than most sporty four doors. Everything feels very Toyota, which means everything is built to a very high standard with no squeaks or rattles. Aside from the dashboard and infotainment screens, which could be improved, this is a very good interior.

Get behind the driver's seat, and the rear seats have usable room; open the hatch, however, and there is a massive hump that reduces the practicality by quite a bit





TopGearPh / 🏆 21. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Toyota GR Corolla World Rally Championship GR Yaris Rally Car Hot Hatch

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