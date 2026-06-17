Review: BYD Seagull 2026 - Is It Still a Good Buy Amid New Rivals?

Nearly two years after its launch, we revisit the BYD Seagull, once a top sales driver, to assess whether it remains a worthwhile purchase in 2026 given rising prices and new competing budget EVs.

Affordable electric vehicle s from China have become a dime a dozen. Everywhere you look in the market, it seems as if there's always something electrified, no matter the segment.

It's in this space where BYD Cars Philippines has dominated in recent years with its value-for-money EVs. Specifically, the Seagull-this was one of the brand's biggest sales driver in 2025 and was responsible for BYD's jump to the top of the sales charts. Nearly two years after the Seagull's launch, we revisit this budget-friendly EV and see if it still meets the criteria for a 'good buy' in 2026.

Its price tag has recently gone up, and albeit not significantly, it's still enough for people to question the SRP especially given the recent arrival of other bang-for-your-buck offerings like the GAC Aion UT and Chery QEV. This change in landscape over the past couple of years was also something we took into consideration coming into this review. To learn more, you can click play on the embedded video below and watch the full review.

Let Top Gear Philippines managing editor Leandre Grecia take you through and around the BYD Seagull. Enjoy





TopGearPh / 🏆 21. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BYD Seagull Electric Vehicle Budget EV Car Review BYD Philippines GAC Aion UT Chery QEV EV Market Affordable Electric Car

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