Retrieval operations continue despite challenges in Cebu, Philippines

Authorities confirm end of search and rescue operations after no signs of life were found beneath the rubble. Recovery efforts continue with a focus on retrieval and clearing, while a composite investigation team works to determine the cause of the collapse.

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) officials say retrieval operations remain challenging due to the difficult location of the victims and the heavy debris above them. Authorities are proceeding with extreme caution in removing debris due to the unstable pile of collapsed materials, including stacked metal scaffolding.

Recovery efforts have shifted to retrieval and clearing, with K-9 search dogs deployed to locate remains. A composite investigation team has been formed to determine the cause of the collapse





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Cebu Philippines Retrieval Operations Search And Rescue Deception Caused Collapse

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