Retired Supreme Court (SC) Associate Justice Adolfo Azcuna Urges Authorities to Wait for High Court Ruling on Involuntary Surrender for Bato Dela Rosa Amid ICC Arrest Warrant

Retired Supreme Court (SC) Associate Justice Adolfo Azcuna, in an interview on Super Radyo dzBB, expressed his stance on the arrest of Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa amid the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant. He suggested waiting for the High Court to rule on the main legal issues before surrendering Dela Rosa to the international tribunal. Azcuna also discussed the roles of The Hague and Congress in relation to Derla Rosa's arrest.

Retired Supreme Court (SC) Associate Justice Adolfo Azcuna said that the non-issuance of a temporary restraining order (TRO) for Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa means he can be arrested amid the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against him.

He said it may be better for authorities to wait for the High Court to rule on the main legal issues before surrendering him to the international tribunal, should the government decide to do so. However, the SC voted 9-5-1 during a special session, denying Dela Rosa's prayer for interim relief, but has yet to rule on the main legal issues.

The Rome Statute, which established the ICC, requires the suspected individual to be brought to a local court while Republic Act 9851 states that the individual may be surrendered to the international tribunal. Azcuna stated that there is a need to explain what the duty of a country really is in the face of an international arrest warrant, considering Dela Rosa is the subject of an arrest warrant for 'alleged criminal responsibility as an indirect co-perpetrator' in the crimes against humanity of murder from July 3, 2016, until the end of April 2018 and that at least 32 persons died





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Philippine Politics Supreme Court ICC Arrest Warrant Non-Issuance Of TRO Bato Dela Rosa International Criminal Court High Court Ruling Legal Issues Arrest Of Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa

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