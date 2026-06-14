Retaliation against China necessary to stop its actions in South China Sea, Carpio says

Retired Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio believes that the Philippines should retaliate against China to stop its actions in the South China Sea. He supports the filing of a second arbitration case against China and believes that the country should pile on and file a lawsuit if necessary to counter China's military forces.

Retaliation against China is necessary to stop its actions in the South China Sea , retired Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio said. The China foreign ministry banned Philippine Ambassador to China, Jose Santiago Teodoro, because he had made erroneous remarks about China.

Carpio supports the filing of a second arbitration case against China, similar to the 2016 case that invalidated China's nine-dash line claim. A new case is already being studied and pushed by the academe, focusing on Bajo de Masinloc after a Chinese floating platform was discovered in the area. Carpio believes this is only the precursor to larger structures, mirroring China's previous actions that converted reefs into artificial islands and military bases.

The National Maritime Council stated that they are continuously monitoring Chinese activities at Bajo de Masinloc, and the government's response will depend on the assessment of the concerned agencies. Carpio also believes that the Philippines must keep the law on its side and secure the backing of the international community to counter China's military forces. He added that the country should pile on and file a lawsuit if necessary, as that's the only weapon they have now.

The Philippines has to appreciate what's happening in the South China Sea and take action to stop China's actions





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Retaliation Against China South China Sea Arbitration Case Antonio Carpio

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