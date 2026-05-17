Response to speculation: VinFast's exit from auto manufacturing or strategic repositioning?

The restructuring plan provides a much clearer picture of VinFast's long-term growth prospects, with customers assured that product quality and warranty coverage will not be affected. Investors can rest assured as shareholders have no reason to worry and have expressed satisfaction with the plan. The transaction has also resulted in Vingroup shareholders being relieved of half of VinFast's total debt based on their ownership stake.

VinFast recently announced a restructuring plan aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and strengthening its long-term growth strategy, with a particular focus on the future structure of its manufacturing operations in Vietnam.

The news was covered by Vietnamese business newspaper CafeF, who interviewed Ms. Thai Thi Thanh Hai, Deputy CEO of VinFast, to gain a better understanding of the transaction and the company's strategic direction. The transaction involves Future Investment Research and Development JSC, along with Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong, acquiring a portion of the assets of the current VinFast Vietnam entity, including its two manufacturing plants in Hai Phong and Ha Tinh, for a transfer value of VND13.3096 trillion.

Despite the restructuring, VinFast itself will no longer directly own manufacturing operations in Vietnam. The rest of the business, such as R&D, vehicle design, sales, and after-sales services, will remain fully owned and operated by VinFast, with vehicle production outsourced to Future in Vietnam





MlaStandard / 🏆 20. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Vinfast Restructuring Plan Manufacturing Operations In Vietnam Vehicle Production Future Future Investment Research And Development JSC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VinFast Expands Its Presence in the Philippines with Cebu South Showroom as Philippines Transits to Sustainable MobilityVinFast, a fast-growing BEV brand, opens its Cebu South showroom in partnership with TJ Motors Ventures Corp., further bolstering its footprint in the Visayas region. The showroom offers a modern showroom space, dedicated areas for sales consultations, test drive coordination, vehicle delivery, and a customer lounge.

Read more »

What did VinFast executives say about the company’s restructuring plan?VINFAST recently announced a restructuring plan aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and strengthening its long-term growth strategy. The

Read more »

JG Summit in talks with three foreign firms for sale of P150-billion petrochemical businessJG Summit Holdings is in talks with three foreign investors to sell its P150 billion mothballed petrochemical business, aiming to finalize a deal by next year.

Read more »

URC adopts crisis-response measures amid oil pressuresUNIVERSAL ROBINA CORP. (URC) said it has implemented company-wide “emergency crisis mode” measures following the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East and its impact on operating costs.

Read more »