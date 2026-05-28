Residents of Manila's underground community face relocation

The residents of a community living under a highway in Manila are facing relocation as the government works to find a permanent solution for the families. The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has been working with the residents to assess their needs and provide aid, while the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has offered to enroll the affected residents into a housing program.

According to JP Soriano's report on 24 Oras on Thursday, around 50 families were living under the highway; some of them have been there for several decades.

One family had to sit or crawl to get in and out of their unit - which is less than a meter of clearance between the floor and the underside of the Osmeña Highway, which serves as the concrete roof of their unit. In their small unit, they still have to lock their doors when leaving to protect their appliances like an electric fan and a television.

But barangay officials said that the residents of the tunnel community were forced to go back as there was no livelihood or opportunities in their supposed new home in Laguna. The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said that its social workers have already conducted a census and profiling of the underground residents before their story went viral online.

Back in February, the DSWD spoke with the residents to assess what they would need to agree to a permanent relocation. To understand the scenario, the specific needs of each family vary. Do they have children currently in school? If so, we cannot just uproot them.

Do they have a preferred relocation area? Because their jobs might be closer to that location. The DSWD said they explained the types of aid available to each family, including transient rental assistance and livelihood support. GMA News also reached out to the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) regarding the situation of the underground community.

The housing agency stated that its short- and long-term solutions include enrolling the affected residents into the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program. What profiling means is that we are matching which modality is suitable or appropriate for each affected family. We have a rental program, and we also have an ownership program. It depends on what they want and what falls within their financial capacity to pay for these modalities.

But the DSWD said that local government units are actively cooperating to resolve this long-standing issue, which they note is not unique to Manila. Admittedly, there is still a lot of work to be done. But what is important is that we are moving forward together, along with the local government units. A town hall meeting between the DSWD, DHSUD, and the residents of the underground community is expected to happen in the coming weeks





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Manila Underground Community Relocation Department Of Social Welfare And Development Department Of Human Settlements And Urban Deve

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