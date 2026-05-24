Rescue Operation in Angeles City, Pampanga: AT LEAST 26 Saved From Collapsed Building

A collapsed nine-story under construction building in Angeles City, Pampanga was evacuated on Sunday, May 24, 2026. Around 30 to 40 individuals are possibly trapped. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and police, along with armed forces, are assisting in the ongoing rescue operation.

AT LEAST 26 individuals were rescued from a collapsed nine-story under construction building in Angeles City , Pampanga on Sunday, May 24, 2026. The structure located along Teodoro Street in Barangay Balibago collapsed around 3 a.m. and around 30 to 40 individuals are possibly trapped.

Bureau of Fire Protection officer-in-charge Wilberto Tiu said signs of life have been monitored under the fallen debris. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) deployed necessary equipment and personnel to help in the ongoing operations. Police Regional Office Central Luzon (PRO 3) Director Brigadier General Jess Mendez personally spearheaded the ongoing search and rescue operations.

He ordered the immediate deployment of personnel to assist in area security, traffic management, and coordination with Bureau of Fire Protection, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and other responding agencies. A total 175 personnel from PRO 3 personnel, 23 from Armed Forces of the Philippines, and 245 from BFP were already deployed





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Angeles City Pampanga Collapsed Building Rescue Operation Police Armed Forces MMDA Cause Victims

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