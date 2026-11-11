House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment Referral in 211-204 Vote

The House voted 211-204 to refer eight impeachment articles against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to committee, shelving the effort before Democrats take control of Congress.

The House voted 211-204 on Tuesday to refer eight articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to the Judiciary Committee, effectively shelving the bid for now and allowing him to remain in office.

House Shelves Hegseth Impeachment Bid

The procedural motion succeeded after President Donald Trump signaled strong support for Hegseth and most Republicans stood by the secretary. Eleven Democrats failed to show up to vote. The impeachment push was led by outgoing Kentucky Republican Representative Thomas Massie, who warned that sending the matter to committee would kill the effort. Massie had hoped to draw votes from Republicans upset with Hegseth's policies and wary of the unpopularity of the Iran war, but no other Republicans joined him.

Also read US Defense Secretary Hegseth Faces Impeachment Over Iran War

Democrats voiced strong support for the impeachment effort. The vote came just hours after Hegseth blasted the impeachment effort as a farce in his first news conference in months. He delivered a defiant defense of his record at the helm of the US military, portraying Massie as a rogue lawmaker and arguing he had committed none of the high crimes required by the Constitution for removal.

He framed the effort as an indictment against US service members and said it was undermining American forces in real time. Hegseth said the resolution tells our enemies, Iran, the cartels, every adversary watching, that the United States will actually punish its own warriors and its own civilian leadership for successfully executing lawful military operations. He called Trump courageous and said Iran's military has been left in ruins.

Advertisement

Massie Cites Iran War and Civilian Harm

He also said his orders to US forces were lawful despite Massie's accusations of high crimes and misdemeanors. Hegseth said history will judge the Iran war quite differently than the conventional wisdom right now. Massie's resolution included eight counts of impeachment, focusing largely on the war in Iran but also referencing Hegseth's role in military actions in Yemen and Venezuela.

One count cited reported reductions in staff and resources at a Pentagon office focused on mitigating civilian harm, which preceded a US missile striking an Iranian primary school during the war, killing up to 168 people. Massie wrote on social media that the law requires military withdrawal from hostilities within 60 days if Congress does not authorize the activity.

He noted the Iran war has been underway for 256 days and Congress has not authorized it, adding that Hegseth is breaking the law. Another article of impeachment focused on Hegseth's attempt to punish Democratic Senator Mark Kelly, a retired Navy pilot, for participating in a video that called on troops to resist unlawful orders. Massie also criticized US military strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats in Latin America and the failure to rescue survivors.

Trump Praises Hegseth Defense

Trump cheered the vote in a social media post, saying the effort to impeach Hegseth has miserably FAILED. In a sign the episode may have drawn Trump and Hegseth closer together, Trump added that Hegseth's performance on Iran, Venezuela, and other issues led to the EXONERATION of a Great American Patriot.

Trump also praised Hegseth's performance at the briefing, writing that Pete Hegseth gets an A PLUS, PLUS, PLUS for his defense against a disgruntled, angry, defeated, former Congressman, Thomas Massie, a TOTAL LOSER. Vice President JD Vance said in his own post that the impeachment effort is a ridiculous show that stands in for actual policymaking. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is expected to become speaker in January, took aim at Hegseth ahead of the vote.

Advertisement

Jeffries said on Monday, November 9: Pete Hegseth has abused his power, undermined America's national security, and he's the architect of the reckless and costly failed war of choice in Iran. House Speaker Mike Johnson called the impeachment effort a political gambit for attention and predicted Republicans would defeat it one way or the other. Some Republicans were critical of Hegseth in the run-up to the vote but said they didn't believe he had committed impeachable offenses.

Nebraska Representative Don Bacon, a Republican retiring after this year, said he didn't agree with the merit of the impeachment although he is critical of the secretary. Bacon said he had a lot of other things he thought were failures by the secretary, adding that Republicans control the agenda and should be doing hearings. Hegseth would have been the first US defense secretary to be impeached.

The last time any civilian leader of the US military was impeached was in 1876, when William Belknap held the title secretary of war. Hegseth calls himself secretary of war, part of his effort to rebrand a military he said was too weak and woke when he took office last year. Trump cannot change the name of the Department of Defense without approval from Congress.

Midterm Losses and Future Efforts

Voter anger over the Iran war, which has settled into an effective stalemate focused on securing the Strait of Hormuz, helped Democrats win control of Congress in last week's midterm elections. Republicans are grappling with the fallout from sweeping midterm losses that some in the party have blamed on the war in Iran and the resulting surge in gas prices.

The vote may only delay a future impeachment attempt, as Democrats are set to take control of the House and Senate in January. Massie filed the resolution in the House on Monday as lawmakers returned to Washington. Tuesday's vote was a procedural attempt to stop the impeachment push outright by sending the matter back to committee. The motion succeeded 211-204, with a number of Democrats missing the vote.

This isn't the first impeachment attempt in recent years. Hegseth cast Massie's resolution in historic terms, arguing that no defense secretary has been impeached in the nation's 250-year history for carrying out lawful military operations. But more recently, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was impeached by House Republicans over his handling of the US-Mexico border. The Senate dismissed all impeachment charges, shutting down his trial before arguments even began.

Mayorkas, who did not appear to testify before the impeachment proceedings, put the border crisis squarely on Congress for failing to update immigration laws during a time of global migration. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has not commented on the current impeachment effort.