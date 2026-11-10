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Oil Price Rollbacks

DOE Urges Motorists to Report Gas Stations Not Implementing Fuel Rollback

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DOE Urges Motorists to Report Gas Stations Not Implementing Fuel Rollback
Oil Prices · Doe · Department Of Energy
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The Department of Energy reminded oil firms to fully implement the bigtime fuel rollback and asked motorists to report gas stations that fail to lower prices, warning of penalties under the Oil Deregulation Law.

The Department of Energy has reminded oil firms to fully implement the bigtime fuel rollback and is asking motorists to report gas stations that do not lower prices accordingly.

The reminder came as many motorists said they did not feel the difference even as the mega oil price rollback kicked off on Tuesday. The DOE also said there are no talks with oil firms to stagger the rollback. In a 24 Oras report from Dano Tingcungco, drivers reported that some stations still posted higher prices than others. A driver named Cris said in Filipino that around Fairview, some stations remained more expensive compared to the one he was at.

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DOE Orders Full Fuel Price Rollback

He said he had really waited for this rollback so he could finally fill up with gas. The DOE reminded fuel firms to fully implement the rollback, unless they want to explain why they should not be reprimanded for violating the Oil Deregulation Law. Undersecretary Alessandro Sales said in Filipino that increases are staggered, but consumers do not benefit if the decrease is staggered. He added that adjustments are mandated at this time.

Oil Industry Management Bureau Director Rino Abad said the implementation would definitely be a one-time implementation of the decrease. Because of this, the public can report to the DOE any erring gas stations that do not fully implement the rollback. The DOE will investigate the matter. Abad explained that there is a provision in the Oil Deregulation Law under emergency that allows the DOE to direct, partly, the business of oil firms in terms of the mandated adjustment.

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He said there is a penalty if a firm does not follow that provision, which allows the DOE to direct the operation, specifically the implementation of the mandated price adjustment. Abad also said they would want to know the specific address of the gas station so they can go to it and investigate. Motorists who encounter stations that have not adjusted prices can report the exact location to the DOE.

Motorists Urged to Report Non-Compliant Stations

The agency said it will act on verified reports and investigate stations that fail to comply. The DOE's call is meant to ensure that the full rollback reaches consumers. The agency stressed that the adjustment should be implemented in one go, not staggered, so that drivers immediately feel the decrease. It warned that non-compliance may lead to penalties under the law.

gmanews#11 in Philippines

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