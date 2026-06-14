Report: China's Direct Missile Threat to Australia Growing Amid Military Buildup

A Lowy Institute report reveals that China's expanding arsenal, including hypersonic weapons and island bases, enables a direct missile strike capability against Australia, with the threat expected to intensify over the next decade.

SYDNEY, Australia - China 's expanding military capabilities now pose a direct missile threat to Australia , a scenario that is escalating as Beijing continues to amass long-range and hypersonic weapons while constructing artificial islands in the South China Sea, according to a new report from an Australia n think tank.

The analysis from the Lowy Institute highlights that the principal danger stems from Chinese missiles launched from various platforms including ships, submarines, and a new intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of reaching the Australian continent from mainland China. Over the next decade, this threat is projected to intensify as the DF-27 intermediate-range ballistic missile, and potentially a conventionally armed intercontinental ballistic missile, are deployed in greater numbers.

The DF-27 is estimated to have a range of 5,000 to 8,000 kilometres, a capability confirmed by the US military in December. The report stresses that while it evaluates Beijing's military capacity, not its intentions, the direct military threat to Australia remains poorly understood by the public. Sam Roggeveen, director of the Lowy Institute's International Security Program, emphasized that the report aims for a balanced perspective, stating it is neither alarmist nor complacent.

He noted that the growth of the People's Liberation Army represents the most significant shift in Australian security since the collapse of the Soviet Union, underscoring the urgent need for a more informed national discussion on the matter. In response to China's rapid naval expansion and heightened tensions between Beijing and Washington, Australia restructured its military strategy three years ago, shifting focus to deterring adversaries from its northern approaches.

However, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's government has been hesitant to publicly address the possibility of a direct attack on the Australian mainland. While the primary risks to Australia involve China's potential to disrupt undersea communication cables, conduct cyber attacks, or intercept maritime trade, the report asserts that the direct missile strike threat is both real and growing.

The Dong Feng-26 intermediate-range ballistic missile, for instance, could target northern Australia if launched from one of China's artificially built islands in the South China Sea. The threat level would dramatically escalate should China deploy crewed or drone long-range bombers, or station bombers and missiles on Pacific islands in proximity to Australia.

This development occurs against the backdrop of an intensifying competition between Australia and China to secure influence and defense ties with South Pacific nations, as Australia seeks to prevent Beijing from establishing a military foothold in the region





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China Australia Missile Threat DF-27 Lowy Institute South China Sea Hypersonic Weapons Pacific Military Strategy Defense

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