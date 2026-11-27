Cagayan de Oro Representative Lordan Suan and the Press Club debunked viral videos claiming he proposed canceling 2028 elections to install a parliamentary system.

Cagayan de Oro First District Representative Lordan Suan has firmly rejected false allegations linking him to a conspiracy to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte and transition the Philippines into a parliamentary system of government. These claims emerged from manipulated audio and altered video clips that circulated widely on social media platforms, sparking confusion among the public. Both Suan's legislative office and the Cagayan de Oro Press Club have issued strong denials, emphasizing that the lawmaker never made such statements and calling for the immediate cessation of the spread of this disinformation.

Altered Video Sparks False Impeachment Narrative

The controversy began after multiple trending posts shared a video clip supposedly showing Representative Suan delivering a speech that advocated for drastic changes to the national political structure. The fabricated audio contained claims that if Vice President Sara Duterte is not impeached, lawmakers should enact a law to cancel the 2028 presidential and vice presidential elections. The video further alleged that the country should shift to a parliamentary form of government, which would allow President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to serve as prime minister instead of a president. These assertions directly contradict the established democratic processes and electoral laws of the Philippines.

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Speech Focused on Press Freedom and Misinformation

Fact-checking organizations and official sources have confirmed that the audio used in the viral video is entirely fake and does not belong to the speech Representative Suan actually delivered. The original event in question was the Cagayan de Oro Press Club's 75th Anniversary Gala, which took place on November 23. During his actual four-minute speech at this gala, Suan discussed the critical importance of press freedom and the need to combat widespread misinformation in the digital age. He did not mention elections, the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte, or any proposal to alter the government's structure from presidential to parliamentary. Instead, he highlighted House Bill No. 9397, also known as the proposed Right to Information Act, which aims to enhance transparency and public access to government information.

Suan's Office Rejects Political Manipulation Attempts

Representative Suan's office issued a categorical denial of the claims on November 27, stating in a formal communication to Rappler that the lawmaker remains a steadfast advocate for democracy. The statement emphasized that Suan upholds the fundamental right of Filipinos to vote and choose their leaders through free and fair elections. A Facebook statement published on November 26 further clarified that the congressman attended the gala solely to show solidarity with local journalists. The statement read, "Walang puwang sa ating demokrasya ang sinadyang pagpapakalat ng kasinungalingan upang linlangin ang taumbayan," which translates to "There is no place in our democracy for the deliberate spread of lies to deceive the masses." The office urged vloggers and netizens to stop spreading unverified information that confuses the public and damages the reputation of guests.

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Public Call for Verification and Fact Checking

The Cagayan de Oro Press Club also publicly debunked the claim, reiterating that the congressman never made the remarks shown in the altered videos circulating online. The incident highlights the growing challenge of AI-generated or heavily edited content being used to manipulate public opinion and sow discord. Social media users, such as Facebook user Amy Ugay, shared vertical versions of the video with text overlays suggesting that Suan should become prime minister himself, further illustrating the absurdity and misinformation-driven nature of the content. The widespread sharing of these clips demonstrates the urgent need for digital literacy and verification.

Ongoing Efforts to Combat Digital Disinformation

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of political figures to fabricated narratives designed to disrupt political stability and public trust. The involvement of Rappler's fact-checking team in verifying the authenticity of the clip underscores the role of independent media in maintaining informational integrity. The public is encouraged to report suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos to fact check@rappler.com. By battling disinformation one fact check at a time, stakeholders aim to protect the democratic process from intentional manipulation and ensure that citizens receive accurate information regarding their governance and electoral rights.