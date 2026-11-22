Senior Deputy Minority Leader Leila de Lima urges President Marcos Jr to declare a state of calamity to expedite aid for El Nino victims, citing billions in agricultural losses.

Senior Deputy Minority Leader and Mamamayang Liberal Party-list Representative Leila de Lima has issued an urgent directive to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, calling for the immediate declaration of a state of calamity in regions severely impacted by El Nino. This legislative push aims to accelerate government assistance and streamline disaster response measures for communities facing prolonged drought and water shortages. De Lima filed House Resolution No. 1629, which seeks the official declaration based on recommendations from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council ( NDRRMC).

Legal Basis and Imminent Disaster Declaration

The resolution is grounded in Republic Act 10121, known as the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010, which provides the legal framework for such declarations. De Lima is also requesting the declaration of a state of imminent disaster in areas predicted to experience severe El Nino impacts, allowing for preventive actions before conditions deteriorate further. The release of the resolution on Sunday highlighted the urgent need for coordinated national action to address humanitarian, agricultural, economic, and environmental consequences. Timely mobilization of government funds is deemed necessary to protect agricultural livelihoods and mitigate further losses among vulnerable populations.

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Billions in Agricultural Losses and Affected Farmers

Citing data from the Department of Agriculture, Representative de Lima revealed that El Nino has already caused an estimated P9.99 billion in agricultural damage and losses nationwide. The crisis affects 324,327 farmers and impacts 323,419 hectares of farmland across the country. Production losses have reached a staggering 288,424 metric tons, threatening food security in affected areas. These figures underscore the severity of the situation and the critical need for immediate financial and logistical support to sustain the livelihoods of those dependent on agriculture.

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Mobilizing Budgetary Funds for Emergency Relief

The resolution urges the Department of Budget and Management, the NDRRMC, and other relevant agencies to identify and mobilize funds under the 2026 national budget. Specifically, it calls for the utilization of the NDRRM Fund and Quick Response Funds to provide agricultural assistance, improve irrigation systems, support crop insurance, and deliver food aid. Additional measures include emergency employment and livelihood support programs to help affected communities recover. The legislative measure emphasizes the prompt release of these funds, rejecting delays that could be used to empower political patrons or fund spurious projects instead of easing the burdens of citizens in need.

Government Oversight and Market Stabilization Measures

Government agencies and local government units are mandated to closely monitor water supply, food production, and commodity prices to prevent inflation and exploitation. The resolution calls for the strict implementation of measures against overpricing, profiteering, and hoarding, which often exacerbate the suffering of consumers during crises. De Lima stressed that the government should not hesitate or take an eternity to act, emphasizing that timely intervention is crucial. By accelerating the delivery of assistance and strengthening anticipatory measures, authorities can better protect communities from the escalating threats posed by the El Nino weather phenomenon.