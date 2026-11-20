REO Industries unveils the Runabout T4X, T4C, and S4C. Designed by Frank Stephenson, these American-made vehicles offer retro utility at prices starting from 21,500 dollars for production in 2027.

REO Industries has officially unveiled the first visual details of its ambitious Runabout vehicle family, a new line of trucks and SUVs that blend vintage American aesthetics with modern utility. The designs, created by renowned automotive designer Frank Stephenson, represent a significant shift in the company's strategy to bring back-to-basics vehicles to the Texas market.

These renderings provide the initial look at the complete Runabout lineup, which includes the T4X work truck, the T4C crew cab, and the S4C SUV. The project is led by Stephenson, the celebrated designer behind the reborn Mini, Fiat 500, Ferrari F430, and McLaren P1, marking his first time designing a pickup truck.

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Design Philosophy And Visual Features

The design language for the Runabout series is described as honest, authentic, purposeful, and unmistakably American, drawing specific inspiration from the American bison. All three models share a common front end featuring an open-mouthed grille, a forward-raked nose, and quad LED headlights.

A prominent power bulge on the hood pays homage to classic muscle cars, although the engine bay will house a naturally aspirated four-cylinder rather than a high-performance V8. The upright windshield is designed to provide drivers with a superior view of the road ahead, emphasizing visibility and practicality.

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The side profile remains clean and flat, utilizing upright door handles and a single shoulder line that sits above bolt-on wheel arches. These arches can be easily removed or replaced, allowing owners to fit chunky off-road tires without permanent modifications to the vehicle body.

Modular Construction And Open Source Plans

Durability and ease of repair are central to the engineering philosophy, with bumpers, door cards, headliners, and other trim pieces designed for removal in under five minutes. This modular approach ensures that owners can quickly replace damaged parts without specialized tools or extensive downtime.

REO Industries plans to make the Runabouts open-source, a strategic move that allows anyone to design custom parts and accessories. This initiative aims to foster a community of owners who can modify their vehicles for specific needs or off-road adventures.

From the B-pillar backwards, the models diverge into three distinct configurations. The T4X serves as a two-door, two-seater work truck with a two-meter-long dropside flatbed. The T4C offers a double-cab layout with seating for five and a shorter bed, featuring a tailgate equipped with a ruler, integrated cupholders, and bottle openers.

The S4C rounds out the lineup as a six-seat SUV with side-facing jump seats, a full-size spare wheel mounted on the rear, and a side-hinged tailgate. This tailgate includes a rear window that drops into the door, adding versatility for carrying long items. At 4.64 meters in length, the S4C is only slightly larger than a Toyota RAV4.

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Chassis Architecture And Driving Dynamics

All three vehicles will share a common ladder-frame chassis constructed entirely from steel. The suspension setup features coil springs at the front and leaf springs at the rear, paired with solid axles on both ends to ensure robust off-road capability.

Braking performance is handled by ventilated discs at the front and rear drums, a combination chosen for simplicity and reliability. A mechanical transfer case with low ratios provides additional off-road cred, while hydraulic power steering is included to maintain an authentically truck-like driving character.

Engineers have explicitly avoided turbochargers and stop-start systems, focusing instead on mechanical simplicity. A manual gearbox will be standard across all models, with an automatic transmission available as an option. Routine maintenance is simplified by easy access to the oil filter and fuel pump.

Pricing Strategy And Production Timeline

Despite the lack of detailed interior shots or powertrain supplier confirmations, REO Industries has set aggressive pricing targets. The T4X work truck is priced at 21,500 dollars, the T4C crew cab at 25,000 dollars, and the S4C SUV at 28,500 dollars.

A Ransom Package, named after Ransom E. Olds, offers additional off-road upgrades including wheels, tires, a 2.5-inch suspension lift, and upgraded shocks. The company aims to build T4X prototypes in 2027, with first customer deliveries scheduled for late 2028 or early 2029.