The Ombudsman has filed plunder and graft charges against Senator Jinggoy Estrada in connection with the flood control projects scandal, specifically alleged illegal budget insertions in the Department of Public Works and Highways, as well as illicit payouts amounting to P573 million.

Remulla said this after the Ombudsman announced it had filed plunder and graft charges against Estrada in connection with the flood control projects scandal , specifically alleged illegal budget insertions in the Department of Public Works and Highways, as well as illicit payouts amounting to P573 million.

Remulla said he had spoken to Estrada and given him options, and that Estrada would think about them. In a statement, Estrada said his legal team was preparing to challenge what he described as procedural irregularities as well as the alleged failure to consider vital pieces of evidence favorable to his case.

Among these pieces of evidence, the senator said, was the Senate Legislative Budget Research and Monitoring Office (LBRMO) letter indicating he did not make insertions in the 2025 national budget. The Ombudsman said the cases stemmed from an intricate mechanism involving illegal budgetary insertions and project allocations within the DPWH infrastructure portfolio for fiscal year 2025. The Ombudsman's evaluation showed that substantial public funds were deliberately funneled into designated infrastructure projects in exchange for predetermined commission fees or kickbacks.

Case records pointed to an accumulated sum of illicit payouts amounting to an aggregate sum of over P573 million, which were systematically delivered to the principal respondent, Senator Jinggoy Estrada. The Ombudsman said that the evidence showed that Estrada was involved in a complex scheme to embezzle public funds for personal gain. Remulla said that he was confident that the evidence against Estrada was strong and that he would be held accountable for his actions.

The case was now in the hands of the court and it was up to the judges to decide Estrada's fate. The public was waiting with bated breath to see how the case would unfold and what the outcome would be. The country was in a state of high alert as the news of the charges against Estrada spread like wildfire. The opposition was calling for Estrada's resignation and for the government to take action against corruption.

The government was under pressure to act quickly and to show that it was serious about tackling corruption. The people were demanding justice and accountability from their leaders. The case was a test for the government's commitment to good governance and transparency. The outcome of the case would have far-reaching implications for the country's politics and economy.

The people were waiting with bated breath to see how the case would unfold and what the outcome would be. The case was a reminder that corruption would not be tolerated in the country and that those who engaged in it would be held accountable. The government was determined to root out corruption and to bring those responsible to justice. The people were demanding action and the government was determined to deliver.

The case was a test for the government's commitment to good governance and transparency. The outcome of the case would have far-reaching implications for the country's politics and economy. The people were waiting with bated breath to see how the case would unfold and what the outcome would be





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Jinggoy Estrada Remulla Ombudsman Plunder And Graft Charges Flood Control Projects Scandal

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