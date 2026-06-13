Remembering Jimmy Gil: A Legacy of Dedication, Mentorship, and Family

Colleagues, family, and friends remember the late broadcaster Jimmy Gil as a devoted father, a respected journalist, and a mentor whose impact on Philippine media endures.

The passing of veteran broadcaster Jimmy Gil has prompted an outpouring of memories and tributes from those who knew him, painting the picture of a man who was equally dedicated to his profession and his family.

Described by his daughter Margaret as a cool, supportive, and prayerful father who always prioritized family, Gil's personal warmth contrasted with his professional discipline. Meanwhile, former colleagues from GMA News and beyond recall him as a straightforward, old-school newsman whose work ethic and quiet influence shaped generations of reporters. From asking President Cory Aquino the question that sparked her presidential run to indirectly launching Jessica Soho's overseas reporting career, Gil's contributions to journalism were subtle yet profound.

His distinctive style, marked by white hair and light blue polos, and his willingness to mentor newcomers, left an indelible mark on Philippine broadcast news. Tributes highlight a man who was calm, approachable, and deeply committed to his craft until the end, remembered with both affection and profound respect across the industry





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Jimmy Gil GMA News Broadcast Journalism Philippine Media Mentor

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