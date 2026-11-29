NU guard Reinhard Jumamoy is UAAP Season 89 men's basketball MVP, while Ateneo's Kacey Dela Rosa takes the women's award. Mo Konateh leads statistical points but is ineligible for MVP.

National University guard Reinhard Jumamoy has been named Most Valuable Player of the UAAP Season 89 men's basketball tournament. The league announced the award on Sunday.

Jumamoy topped all local players with 68.286 statistical points. He succeeded FEU guard Janrey Pasaol, the previous season's MVP. Jumamoy beat UP forward Veejay Pre, who had 67.071 statistical points. UST's Mark Llemit finished with 66.071, and teammate Amiel Acido had 66.0.

Also read UAAP: UP claims top spot, twice-to-beat bonus; NU heads to playoff for No. 2

Jumamoy First NU Player To Win MVP Since 2012

The 5-foot-11 guard became the first NU player to win MVP since Bobby Ray Parks Jr. in 2011 and 2012. At 23, Jumamoy is the first player to win MVP in both the juniors and seniors divisions. Terrence Romeo of FEU previously achieved the feat. The award confirms Jumamoy as the top local player in the tournament.

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FEU center Mo Konateh led all eligible players with 75.571 statistical points. He is ineligible for the MVP because the award is restricted to local players. Konateh will be named Best Foreign Student-Athlete instead. He beat UST's Collins Akowe, who had 72.846 statistical points.

Konateh averaged 13.14 points and 12.5 rebounds per game. Pre posted averages of 14.14 points, 7.43 rebounds and 2.93 assists. The Mythical Five includes Jumamoy, Pre, Konateh, Llemit and Acido. Akowe was excluded because only the top foreign student-athlete can take one spot.

Ateneo Stars Alas And Dela Rosa Claim Top Awards

Ateneo guard Kieffer Alas was named Rookie of the Year with 62.308 statistical points. In the women's division, Ateneo center Kacey Dela Rosa reclaimed the MVP award. She tallied a tournament-best 104.786 statistical points. It is her third career MVP, after wins in Seasons 86 and 87.

UST's Karylle Sierba was second in the women's MVP race with 87.429 statistical points. Season 88 MVP Karl Ann Pingol of NU posted 80.143. The awards highlight the depth of talent across the league this season. The results end FEU's recent hold on the men's MVP award.

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Jumamoy's statistical superiority among locals ended that streak. His win also places him among the elite collegiate athletes in the Philippines and marks a major achievement for NU. The recognition of both juniors and seniors champions like Jumamoy and Romeo underscores the league's commitment to developing holistic athletes. As the season ends, focus shifts to award ceremonies and players' transitions to professional careers or graduation.