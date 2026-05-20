Registered Voter Files Petition to Disqualify BTA MPs in Double Party Membership Case

Petitioner Haron Suraik Budzal has accused Suwaib L. Oranon, Dan S. Asnawie, and Sheik Mohidin M. Usman of violating the Beck, based on their declaration of not having changed party membership in the last six months, despite officially signing up as BFP nominees.

COTABATO CITY, BARMM, Philippines — A registered voter, Haron Suraik Budzal, has filed a formal petition with the Commission on Elections Bangsamoro Registration and Accreditation Committee (Brac) to disqualify three incumbent Members of Parliament of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) as nominees of the Bangsamoro Federalist Party (BFP).

The petition alleges that Suwaib L. Oranon, Dan S. Asnawie, and Sheik Mohidin M. Usman violated the Bangsamoro Electoral Code (BEC) by maintaining dual party membership. The petitioner argues that the respondents violated the six-month rule on party affiliation changes under Comelec Resolution No. 11293 and the BEC, as they signed Certificates of Acceptance of Nomination with Affidavit of Non-Affinity for the BFP, but had not officially changed party membership in the last six months





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Bangsamoro Federalist Party (BFP) Bangsamoro Electoral Code (BEC) Commission On Elections (Comelec) United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Members Of Parliament (Mps)

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