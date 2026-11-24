The Raya School hosts an exclusive exhibition and two-day conference on the Reggio Emilia Approach in January 2027, featuring speakers Moira Nicolosi and Marco Spaggiari for Filipino educators.

An international educational milestone is set to take place in Manila during January 2027, as The Raya School collaborates with Reggio Children and the Italian Embassy in Manila to host a significant two-day conference and roving exhibition. This event is designed to bring together more than 200 educators from across the Philippines for an in-depth exploration of the Reggio Emilia Approach to early childhood education. The initiative aims to provide local practitioners with rare access to the research, documentation, and pedagogical frameworks developed in the infant-toddler centres and preschools of Reggio Emilia, Italy. By bridging the gap between Filipino classrooms and Italian educational philosophy, the event promises to reshape how local teachers understand child development and creative expression.

Exhibition Details and Italian Partners

The centerpiece of this collaborative effort is an authentic exhibition-atelier from Reggio Children, titled 'Mosaic of Marks, Words, Material', which will travel to Manila to showcase the intricate ways children express their ideas. Running until February 3, the exhibition explores research on mark-making and drawing woven with narrative, revealing how children use materials, images, words, and multiple languages to construct meaning. Participants are invited to look closely at children's work, listen deeply to their ideas, and reconsider how children learn, communicate, and express themselves. This visual and conceptual display serves as a practical introduction to the pedagogical thinking that has influenced early childhood education globally for decades. The itinerary includes the Manila venue before the exhibition moves to another location in Metro Manila, ensuring broad access for interested parties.

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Expert Speakers and Pedagogical Insight

The two-day conference portion of the event will feature insights from two experienced practitioners from Reggio Emilia who will share their expertise directly with Philippine educators. Moira Nicolosi, who has served as a Pedagogista in the Pedagogical Coordinating Team of the Istituzione of Preschools and Infant-toddler Centres of the Municipality of Reggio Emilia since 2014, will provide structural and theoretical guidance. Alongside her, Marco Spaggiari, serving as the conference Atelierista, will bring the perspective of the atelier, exploring the languages of materials, making, experimentation, and children's creative expression. Their combined presence ensures that attendees receive both the administrative perspective of the Italian public school system and the creative, material-focused approach of the atelier. This dual expertise offers a comprehensive view of how the Reggio Emilia Approach is implemented in practice.

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Stakeholder Roles and Educational Philosophy

The Raya School, recognized as the best progressive school in Metro Manila, leads this initiative with a dedication to helping children discover themselves, their roots, and the world around them. Drawing on the Reggio Emilia philosophy, the school views each child as an individual with many languages-unique ways of understanding the world, communicating ideas, and expressing themselves creatively. By partnering with Reggio Children, an institution recognized by the Municipality of Reggio Emilia and its preschools and infant-toddler centres to disseminate the educational philosophy internationally, The Raya School seeks to create opportunities for Philippine educators to engage with international perspectives. This partnership is not merely academic but is aimed at enriching educational practice in local communities by encouraging reflection on how these global ideas can be adapted to the Filipino context. The school's commitment to progressive education provides a credible foundation for hosting such a specialized international event.

Impact on Educators and Next Steps

This event is open to a wide range of stakeholders including early childhood educators, school leaders, pedagogical coordinators, atelieristas, art teachers, education students, Reggio-inspired practitioners, parents, and other advocates of child-centred education. By engaging over 200 educators, the conference aims to enhance professional practices and foster a community of learners dedicated to child-centred methodologies. Attendees will have the opportunity to encounter the work of Reggio Children directly and consider how its ideas might inform their own educational contexts and communities. The integration of these international standards into local teaching strategies could lead to significant shifts in how early childhood development is supported in the Philippines. As the event approaches, interested parties are encouraged to prepare for a transformative experience that bridges cultural and pedagogical divides in early education.