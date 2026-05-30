Researchers find lithium‑rich red dwarfs that likely ate Earth‑size worlds, offering fresh evidence of planetary engulfment in young star systems.

A team of astronomers headed by professor robin jeffries at kee le university has uncovered new evidence that red dwarf stars may be consuming nearby planets.

The investigation relied on observations from the gaia-eso spectroscopic survey, which supplies detailed measurements of thousands of stars in young clusters. While analysing the data the researchers noticed a handful of red dwarf stars displaying unusually high amounts of lithium in their outer layers. Lithium is normally rapidly destroyed inside the hot, convective interiors of these tiny suns, so its presence was unexpected and prompted a deeper look.

The team focused on three separate star clusters and identified six red dwarf members whose lithium signatures stood out from the rest of the population. In typical red dwarfs the lithium that was present at birth is burned away within a few million years, leaving virtually none by the time the star reaches an age of a few hundred million years. The six anomalies, however, retained lithium levels comparable to much younger objects.

The researchers propose that the most plausible explanation is that these stars have recently accreted material from planetary bodies. When a star engulfs an Earth‑like planet the lithium contained in the planet's crust and mantle is mixed into the star's outer envelope, temporarily boosting the observable lithium abundance. By modelling the amount of lithium required to match the observations the scientists estimate that the swallowed planets had masses ranging from three to ten times that of Earth.

Such violent ingestion events have long been predicted by theoretical work on the early stages of planetary system development, and the new findings provide the first empirical support for the idea. The authors suggest that similar processes may have occurred in our own solar system during its formative years, possibly contributing to the present distribution of planetary material.

The study opens a new window on the dynamic interactions between young stars and the planets that orbit them, and it highlights the power of large spectroscopic surveys in uncovering subtle chemical fingerprints left by catastrophic events





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