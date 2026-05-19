Red Bull 400 Team Ascent: Global Fitness Creators Conquer Unique Uphill Challenge in Japan

Twenty-eight of the world's fittest fitness creators took on the inaugural Red Bull 400 Team Ascent in Sapporo, Japan, where teamwork and endurance were tested in a 400-meter uphill battle up the iconic Okurayama Ski Jump Hill. Representing 20 countries, athletes like Imke Salander, Stien Edmund, and Heber Cannon emerged victorious after overcoming three distinct challenges, including carrying a combined 40kg load. The race highlighted the fusion of strength, speed, and cooperation, redefining the boundaries of competitive fitness.

In a groundbreaking twist on the iconic Red Bull 400, 28 elite fitness creators from 20 countries converged in Sapporo , Japan , to tackle the inaugural Red Bull 400 Team Ascent —a grueling 400-meter uphill race up Okurayama Ski Jump Hill .

Unlike the traditional solo Red Bull 400, this edition introduced a team-based format, demanding not just individual athleticism but also cooperation, strategy, and resilience. The event, held on a course with gradients reaching a daunting 37 degrees, challenged competitors to gain 130 meters in elevation, comparable to scaling Sapporo’s TV Tower. Teams of four—comprising two men and two women—were assembled just 24 hours before the race, requiring quick bonding under pressure.

Imke Salander (Germany) led her diverse quartet, including Stien Edmund (Belgium), Heber Cannon (USA), and Ryota Takano (Japan), to victory against formidable rivals like Switzerland’s Jannis Reichmuth and Canada’s Taylor Learmont. The race comprised three distinct challenges, each designed by Red Bull athletes like ultrarunner Ruy Ueda and HYROX Elite Champion Alexander Roncevic, testing endurance, strength, and teamwork. Creators faced not only the physical strain of the climb but also unique obstacles, such as carrying a combined 40kg load.

Salander emphasized the team dynamic, noting that collaboration was key: "You have to hype each other up, support each other—it’s not an individual race.

" Heber Cannon described the mental toll, stating, "You have to embrace the pain and make it your comfort zone. " Meanwhile, the Philippine representative, Wil Dasovich, competed alongside global stars like South Korean athlete Yun Sung-Bin. The event underscored the relentless demands of extreme athleticism while celebrating camaraderie, a hallmark of Red Bull’s innovative approach to sports





MlaStandard / 🏆 20. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fitness Extreme Events Red Bull 400 Team Ascent Sapporo Japan Okurayama Ski Jump Hill Extreme Athletics Team Fitness Challenge

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shellfish Pollution in Mindanao: Ongoing Red Tide Toxins and FishkillThe Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) Regional 10 has issued a Shellfish Bulletin 11 warning the public to not gather, sell, buy, or eat all types of shellfish and Acetes specie in Panguil Bay in Misamis Occidental and Lanao del Norte due to the presence of Red Tide toxin. Additionally, the Dumanquilas Bay and Tantanang Bay in Zamboanga del Sur and Zamboanga Sibugay still have Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP) beyond the regulatory limit. Local fishing villages and areas are now dealing with fishkill and water oxygen depletion.

Read more »

DOE: Use of diesel plants during red, yellow alerts may push rates slightly higherThe Department of Energy (DOE) on Monday said that while there is no direct correlation between the declaration of yellow and red alerts on electricity rates, the thin power supply forced the use of more expensive diesel power plants, which could slightly raise power costs.

Read more »

Former President Duterte's Legal Team Raises Concerns Over His Fitness, Requests Medical Examination & Language AssistanceThe defence team of former President Rodrigo Duterte has submitted its proposals for the conduct of the status conference on May 27 and subsequent proceedings, citing the need for a medical examination to determine his fitness for trial and requesting language assistance for witness testimony interpretation.

Read more »

Sara Duterte legal team to file response to impeachment courtThe defense team of Vice President Sara Duterte vowed to comply with the summons of the impeachment court and file a response.

Read more »