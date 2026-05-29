Red Alert to be Raised in Visayas Grid Due to Insufficient Electricity Supply

The Visayas grid is facing a shortage of electricity supply due to the unavailability of large coal plants and high system demand forecast. A red alert will be raised from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. due to insufficient electricity supply to meet the peak demand of 2,542 megawatts.

A red alert will be raised from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. due to insufficient electricity supply to meet the peak demand of 2,542 megawatts.

The Visayas grid is currently running at an available capacity of 2,562 megawatts. The grid operator has attributed the red alert declaration to the unavailability of large coal plants such as TVI 1, TVI 2, PEDC 3, and KSPC 2, as well as high system demand forecast.

The grid operator has reported that 11 plants are on forced outage since May 2026, one plant since March 2026, three plants since 2025, two plants since 2024, two plants since 2023, and one plant since 2021, while 15 plants are running on derated capacities, resulting in a total of 952.4MW unavailable to the grid. This is not the first time the grid has faced a shortage, with 15 plants currently running on derated capacities, and the grid operator has warned that the situation may worsen if the plants on forced outage are not restored to full capacity soon.

The grid operator has also reported that the factors contributing to the red alert declaration are the unavailability of Visayas' large coal plants and high system demand forecast. The grid operator has assured that measures are being taken to address the shortage and prevent further disruptions to the power supply. The yellow alert will be raised from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. due to low reserve power in the grid.

A yellow alert is declared when the reserve power in the grid becomes low, while supply is still enough to meet current demand, but no longer reaches the required safety margin. The grid operator has urged consumers to conserve energy and reduce their power consumption during peak hours to avoid any disruptions to the power supply





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Red Alert Visayas Grid Insufficient Electricity Supply Coal Plants Energy Shortage

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