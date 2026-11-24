Executive Secretary Ralph Recto welcomed Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano's offer to donate P170,000 to help pay the national debt, saying it could go to the BIR or Bureau of the Treasury, and expressed confidence the economy will recover by early 2027.

Executive Secretary Ralph Recto on Tuesday welcomed Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano's offer to donate P170,000 to help pay off the country's national debt.

Recto said Cayetano could give the amount to the Bureau of Internal Revenue or the Bureau of the Treasury. Pwede. Pwede siyang magbigay ng P170,000, Recto told reporters after the Senate plenary swiftly approved the proposed P10-billion budget of the Office of the President for fiscal year 2027. That means: That's possible.

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He could donate P170,000. Asked where Cayetano could make the donation, Recto said he could give it to either the BIR or the Bureau of the Treasury. To the BIR or perhaps to the Treasury. The BIR would likely issue a receipt, he said.

Cayetano Proposes Voluntary Debt Repayment Mechanism

Recto also said Malacañang was open to hearing Cayetano's proposals on how to implement the idea. Cayetano earlier floated the idea of allowing Filipinos to voluntarily contribute P170,000 each, representing their estimated share of the country's P19.66-trillion national debt. He proposed establishing a mechanism through which Filipinos willing to help repay government debt could make contributions.

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Cayetano, however, clarified that he was not proposing to impose an additional financial burden on the public or asking Filipinos to assume the government's responsibility for paying its debts. Meanwhile, Recto expressed confidence that the Philippine economy would recover by the first half of 2027. We expect a full recovery by the first or second quarter of next year, he said.

Asked whether there would be changes in the administration's economic team amid calls for a reassessment of its performance due to the country's so-called economic malaise, Recto said the President regularly reviews his Cabinet. Lagi ang Pangulo, laging may review ang buong team niya. Be it the economic team or be it anyone in the Cabinet, it doesn't matter, he said.

President Marcos Stands By Economic Team Review

That means: The President always reviews his entire team, whether it is the economic team or anyone in the Cabinet. President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. has stood by his current economic team despite calls from Senator Panfilo Ping Lacson for a reassessment amid concerns over the declining Philippine stock market, weakening peso and rising inflation, among other economic challenges.