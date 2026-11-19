Severe storms linked to El Nino have caused historic flooding in Florida and California, leading to widespread rescues, evacuations, and infrastructure damage across both states.

Record-breaking rainfall and severe flooding have inundated Florida and California this week, disrupting daily life and triggering emergency responses across both states. The storms shifted north to the Space Coast on Thursday, causing rivers to overflow and forcing numerous water rescues for people and animals. Simultaneously, heavy rains continued to pound the California coast, submerging vehicles and canceling hundreds of flights.

Florida Faces Unprecedented November Rainfall

The National Weather Service reported that nearly 17 inches of rain fell over a 48-hour period in the Fort Lauderdale area, marking an exceptional deluge for the region. This precipitation contributed to what officials identified as the wettest November on record for cities including Fort Lauderdale, Melbourne, and West Palm Beach. The event defies typical seasonal patterns, as November through May is normally Florida's dry season. Local resident Jazmin Foster of Melbourne stated she had never witnessed such extreme weather during her eight years in the area.

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The meteorological cause of this deluge involves persistent high pressure over Virginia combined with a low-pressure system and a stationary front in the Gulf of Mexico. These atmospheric conditions have driven a steady onshore flow across the Florida Peninsula, sustaining the heavy rainfall. The National Weather Service indicated that these conditions would likely persist, with flooding expected to continue through Friday before potentially moving toward coastal portions of the Carolinas and the mid-Atlantic.

Emergency Response and Humanitarian Impact in Brevard County

Brevard County served as a primary focal point for the storm's impact, with the St. Johns River near Cocoa rising above the record flood level established in 1953. The river was forecast to remain at least 2 feet above flood stage through early next week. First responders conducted nearly 100 high-water rescues across the county, according to Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey. The rescue efforts extended to the Blue Lake Equestrian Center in Cocoa, where individuals braved knee-deep water to save dozens of horses and other animals, which were subsequently relocated to a dry pasture.

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The humanitarian toll has been significant, with the city of Palm Bay issuing mandatory evacuations for residents of a mobile home community. The Division of Emergency Management deployed nearly 200 Florida National Guard personnel alongside 50 high-water vehicles to assist with relief operations. Additionally, approximately 235 officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission participated in the response. Some South Florida school districts remained closed for a second day as a precautionary measure against the hazardous conditions.

Residents are facing compounding hardships, with many dealing with repeated flooding and bureaucratic hurdles. Jazmin Foster reported that standing water and overflowing sewers entered her home again, just two weeks after a previous flood. She noted that an insurance claim for the earlier damage was denied, prompting her to question the availability of federal aid through FEMA. In Cocoa, resident Cyndy Paulin observed fish swimming on her street while her granddaughter played in the floodwaters, illustrating the bizarre and disruptive nature of the inundation.

Climate Drivers and Cross-State Weather Extremes

The severe weather in Florida is linked to El Niño, a natural warming of the Pacific Ocean near the equator that alters global weather patterns. Meteorologists expect El Niño conditions to persist through the spring, suggesting that extreme weather may continue through the winter. Jeff Masters, a meteorologist with Yale Climate Connections, noted that record-warm ocean temperatures off the coasts of both Florida and California are fueling very heavy downpours. United Nations officials previously warned that El Niño exacerbates the climate crisis driven by fossil fuel emissions.

California experienced similar weather disruptions, with some areas receiving 1 to 2 inches of rain in a single hour on Thursday. A flash-flood warning was issued for southwestern Los Angeles County, affecting areas such as Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and the Hollywood Hills. The rains caused street flooding and submerged cars, leading to hundreds of flight cancellations. Longtime Pompano Beach resident Ken Evans described the increasing frequency of heavy rain and flooding over the past five years as a concerning new cycle. He reported being trapped in his SUV on Interstate 95 north of Miami during a downpour with hail, highlighting the widespread nature of the atmospheric instability.