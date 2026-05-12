Record-Breaking Puregold TNAP Sari-Sari Store Convention Boosts Micro-Entrepreneur Support

During challenging times, Puregold Price Club, Inc. is gearing up to host a bigger and better TNAP Sari-Sari Store Convention this year, gathering a record number of brand partners to support Filipino micro-entrepreneurs amidst rising prices. Over 150 participating companies have joined Puregold, ensuring industries like fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and emerging brands will be readily available for Aling Puring members to replenish their inventory, without fear of shortages. Various benefits and perks are also offered by Puregold, including exclusive P88 bundle packs, discounted sacks of rice, enhanced cashback rewards, and P-wallet usage benefits.

Puregold Price Club, Inc.’s annual Tindahan Ni Aling Puring (TNAP) Sari-Sari Store Convention is set for an even more meaningful run this year, gathering a record number of brand partners to support Filipino micro-entrepreneurs amidst challenging times .

Puregold is aiming to help shield micro-retailers from the impact of price hikes by featuring over 150 participating companies, a 23% jump from the 2025 brand lineup, and securing high-volume stocks of essential items and trending products for store owners. The event offers various benefits and perks, including exclusive P88 bundle packs and 25-kilo sacks of rice for only P999.

The TNAP Sari-Sari Store Convention 2026 is happening on May 14 to 16, 2026, at the World Trade Center in Pasay City, reserved for TNAP members on Day 1 and open to PERKS members on Day 2. The last day is open to the public. The three-day event will also feature expert-led business seminars, networking opportunities, and live performances from top OPM artists.

Puregold, as a partner with the Filipino entrepreneurs, provides them with the best deals and reliable supply, as witnessed by their promise that as long as there is an Aling Puring standing strong, Puregold will be there





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Puregold TNAP Sari-Sari Store Convention Record Number Of Brand Partners Micro-Entrepreneurs Challenging Times Price Hikes Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Emerging Brands High-Volume Stocks Essential Items Trend Products Secure Inventory Alleviate Shortage Deal For Aling Puring Reliable Supply P88 Bundle Packs Discounted Sacks Of Rice Enhanced Cashback Rewards P-Wallet Usage Benefits World Trade Center Pasay City Expert-Led Business Seminars Networking Opportunities Live Performances From Top OPM Artists

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