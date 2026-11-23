Kapuso stars Rayver Cruz and Julie Anne San Jose announce their engagement after a romantic proposal in Taguig City, marking a new chapter for the couple.

Rayver Cruz and Julie Anne San Jose are preparing for a new chapter in their relationship after the Kapuso stars announced their engagement on Monday. The couple, collectively known as JulieVer, shared the milestone through a romantic proposal video posted on social media.

Proposal Details in Taguig City

The video shows Cruz asking San Jose to marry him in front of their families and close friends at a fine-dining restaurant in Taguig City. The actor got down on one knee to propose to the actress-singer, marking a significant milestone for the pair.

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San Jose visibly reacted with surprise and emotion before happily answering yes to the marriage proposal. The couple shared a warm embrace immediately after she accepted his request, ending their five-year romantic journey with this joyous moment.

Cruz Shared Recorded Message

Cruz surprised San Jose with a recorded message he had prepared three days before the proposal. In the recording, he admitted feeling nervous but excited as the special occasion approached.

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He noted that San Jose had no idea what he had planned, saying in Tagalog that it was Friday, three days before he would propose. He explained that he wanted the occasion to be different from their usual anniversaries, which they typically marked with simple dates.

Cruz emphasized that their five-year anniversary felt more special and that he did not think she would expect a proposal on that day. He also expressed his deep love and commitment, stating he would love her for the rest of his life.

Public Reactions and Relationship History

San Jose expressed her excitement in the comments section of Cruz's Instagram video, writing that she could not wait to marry him. The proposal was documented by wedding videographer Jason Magbanua, capturing the intimate celebration.

Engagements drew congratulatory messages from fellow Kapuso artists and celebrities, including Rodjun Cruz, Heart Evangelista, Gabbi Garcia, Barbie Forteza, Glaiza de Castro, Sanya Lopez, Iya Villania, David Licauco, Kris Bernal, and Kyline Alcantara.

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Cruz and San Jose first became friends in 2018 after the actor transferred to GMA Network. They eventually confirmed their romantic relationship in 2022, exchanging love during San Jose's JulieVerse concert.