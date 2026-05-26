Rayver and Julie Anne: Enjoying Work and Relationship

Rayver and Julie Anne discuss how they maintain energy and motivation in their work and personal relationship. Rayver mentions that enjoying the job itself helps keep exhaustion at bay, while Julie Anne says Rayver has become her biggest source of energy while working.

For Rayver , enjoying the job itself plays a big role in keeping exhaustion at bay, with Julie also serving as an added source of motivation.

Rayver said, 'Bukod sa kape, siguro nababawasan 'yung fatigue kasi nae-enjoy namin 'to eh and 'yong lahat ng 'to. And once in-enjoy mo naman 'yung trabaho mo and 'yong environment kung nasaan ka—ako para sa akin, personally, hindi masyado nagki-kick in 'yung pagod kasi love ko 'to eh. Masaya ako pagka nandito ako sa trabaho.

' Julie Anne echoed the sentiment, saying Rayver has become her biggest source of energy while working. 'Same naman. Pagka lagi kong kasama si Ray, wala, hindi ako napapagod. Siya ang aking main source of energy 'pag nandiyan siya,' she said





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Rayver Julie Anne Enjoying Work Motivation Relationship Exhaustion Enjoying Job Source Of Energy Passion Dynamic Best Friends Long Friendship Years In The Entertainment Industry Healthy Dynamic Enjoying Work And Relationship

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