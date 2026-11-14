Raymond Alvin Garcia Defends Cebu Confidential Funds Audit Status

Former Cebu City mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia states P50 million in confidential funds were submitted to COA with no disallowance, amid City Council scrutiny.

Former Cebu City mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia stated on November 12, 2026, that liquidation documents for P50 million in confidential funds were submitted to the Commission on Audit in Manila during his tenure. He maintained that the government accounting body has not issued any audit observation or Notice of Disallowance regarding these specific expenditures.

Garcia Asserts No Audit Disallowance Exists

Raymond Alvin Garcia emphasized that the absence of a formal disallowance notice indicates that the financial records for the confidential funds remain in good standing according to current audit standards. He argued that the lack of adverse findings from the Commission on Audit should be a definitive indicator of compliance with government financial regulations. Garcia clarified that while the documents were submitted, the final determination of their propriety rests solely with the audit authority.

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The former mayor noted that executive audit summaries for the fiscal years 2024 and 2025 did not contain any findings concerning the P50 million in confidential funds. This silence from the Commission on Audit supports Garcia's position that the transactions have not been flagged for irregularities. He urged the Cebu City Council to wait for the official audit body's findings before drawing any premature conclusions about the legality of the spending.

Councilors Scrutinize Fund Release Timing

Paul Labra authored a resolution approved by the Cebu City Council on November 3, 2026, which formally requested audit reports from the Commission on Audit. The resolution sought an assessment of the release, utilization, accounting, and liquidation of the confidential funds in question. This legislative move was triggered by concerns raised within the council regarding the timing and nature of the disbursements made during the transition of power.

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Tomas Osmeña, the Vice Mayor, raised specific objections regarding the timing of P40 million released on December 27, 2024, and P10 million released on June 27, 2025. Osmeña pointed out that the second disbursement occurred just three days before Raymond Alvin Garcia's term officially ended on June 30, 2025. He stated that the council has a duty to seek explanations for these late-stage financial transactions.

Edgardo Jaypee Labella, a council member, questioned the necessity of a special audit, noting that confidential fund transactions are already subject to examination by the Commission on Audit's dedicated unit. The initial proposal for a special audit was amended following discussions among the councilors to align with standard audit procedures. Tomas Osmeña clarified that the council is not accusing anyone of wrongdoing but is instead fulfilling its oversight responsibilities.

Legal Framework and Expenditure Justification

Raymond Alvin Garcia cited Joint Circular 2015-01, issued by the Commission on Audit, Department of Budget and Management, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Governance Commission for GOCCs, and Department of National Defense. This circular governs the use and liquidation of confidential and intelligence funds, requiring cash advances to be examined by the Intelligence and Confidential Funds Audit Unit.

The guidelines mandate that liquidation must occur within 30 days after the end of each quarter, the completion of the funded activity, or the full utilization of the advance, whichever comes first. Garcia defended the P40 million spent in 2024 by citing major events such as the Sinulog festival and the Palarong Pambansa. He argued that these significant civic events required substantial confidential resources for security and logistical coordination.

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Political Implications for 2027 Budget Proposals

The controversy has extended into the political realm, with Raymond Alvin Garcia questioning the consistency of the current administration's approach to confidential funds. He noted that the current administration is proposing P40 million in confidential funds for the 2027 budget while simultaneously scrutinizing his past expenditures. This juxtaposition has raised questions about the political motivations behind the council's demand for detailed audit reports.

The Cebu City Council's resolution requests the Commission on Audit to provide its available assessment of the confidential funds. The outcome of this review could influence future budget proposals and the oversight mechanisms applied to local government units. Raymond Alvin Garcia remains confident that the audit documents will vindicate his administration's handling of the P50 million in question.

The ongoing scrutiny highlights the delicate balance between legislative oversight and executive authority in local governance. As the Commission on Audit reviews the submitted documents, the Cebu City Council will await further guidance on the propriety of the expenditures. The case serves as a reminder of the rigorous standards applied to public funds in the Philippines.

Residents of Cebu City are watching closely as the council and the audit body navigate these financial complexities. The resolution passed by the council ensures that the official records will be examined thoroughly. Any findings from the Commission on Audit will likely spark further political debate in the coming months.