British singer Raye tops the 2027 Grammy nominations with 11, including album, record and song of the year, while Beyoncé becomes the first artist to reach 100 career nominations. The ceremony airs February 7 on ABC.

British singer-songwriter Raye topped the Grammy nominations announced Monday with 11 nods, while Spanish superstar Rosalía earned nine in a strong showing for women across the board.

Raye Leads Grammy Nominations With Record 11 Nods

The Recording Academy announced the nominations ahead of its 69th annual gala, set for February 7 in Los Angeles. Women have historically been underrepresented at the Grammys, but recent years have seen them dominate both the industry and the trophies list. Raye's 11 nominations include the three most prestigious categories: album, song and record of the year. She earned them for her jazz-inflected blend of pop, R&B and soul, including the genre-mixing hit Where Is My Husband!

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Her album This Music May Contain Hope is up for album of the year. She was also recognized for songwriting for herself and fellow artists, earning a nomination in the relatively new best songwriter category. Her 11 nods tied Beyoncé for the most Grammy nominations in a single year by a woman artist. The 29-year-old Raye combines elements of pop, jazz, R&B and more in her music.

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Hope is her second album. Rosalía's nine nominations followed a banner night at last week's Latin Grammys, where her sweeping, avant-garde classical pop album Lux reigned supreme. An album of the year win for Lux would mark the second consecutive win in the prestigious category for a Spanish-language album, and only the second in history.

Last year, Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny broke ground with his widely celebrated Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, the first Spanish-language work to take the top honor. First-time nominee Ella Langley, the country singer behind the ubiquitous smash hit Choosin' Texas, will enter the evening with seven shots at Grammys gold. The song sat at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 27 weeks, breaking a record set by Mariah Carey's holiday hit All I Want for Christmas Is You.

Country Stars and New Artists Compete for Top Honors

Fellow country star Miranda Lambert also earned seven nominations. Lambert co-wrote that hit and notably scooped a nomination for producer of the year. Langley also was nominated for best new artist, along with rock band Geese, pop singer Slayyyter, rapper Don Toliver, Canadian rock duo Angine de Poitrine and others. Langley is a strong favorite for best new artist, but a crop of performers including Geese as well as brash electropop star Slayyyter and Angine de Poitrine could pull upsets.

Pop-rock phenom Olivia Rodrigo also earned seven nods, as did the multifaceted musician Phoebe Bridgers, who released her third solo studio album Lost Weekend to widespread critical acclaim. Taylor Swift received five nominations and will be a threat in the top categories for her album The Life of a Showgirl. She also earned a nod for the song she penned for the latest film in the Toy Story franchise.

Album of the Year Race Features Diverse Contenders

Swift has taken the album of the year trophy a record four times. Besides Raye and Swift, competitors in the album race include Langley with Dandelion, Rosalía with Lux, Bridgers with Lost Weekend, Olivia Dean with The Art of Loving, and Rodrigo with you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. Bruno Mars was the only male artist nominated in the category, for his album The Romantic.

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Olivia Dean, the English singer behind the smash Man I Need, earned six nods, as did perennial Academy favorite Bruno Mars. New York indie rockers Geese capped a breakout year with their first-ever nominations, garnering five. The new blood will be joined by stalwarts of the trade who earned nominations including Madonna, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen and The Rolling Stones.

Madonna earned her first Grammy nominations in well over a decade, grabbing four for her Confessions II and her collaborations with pop star Sabrina Carpenter. The late Dolly Parton landed three nominations in the country categories as well as best audio book for her reading of her memoir. Legendary jazz pianist and bandleader Chick Corea died in 2021 but he cannot stop winning Grammys, and has another two chances in the upcoming edition.

Beyoncé Achieves Historic 100 Grammys Nominations

Beyoncé, who seemingly makes Grammys history every year, made more Monday by becoming the first artist to earn 100 nominations. The latest came in the R&B categories for her archival release Morning Dew (Donk). The 2027 lineup features 100 competitive categories. Winners will be chosen by roughly 16,000 members of the Recording Academy.

The event will be broadcast live on Walt Disney's ABC and streamed on Disney+ and Hulu, the first time in half-a-century that the ceremony will not be broadcast by CBS. It will take place at a red-carpet ceremony in downtown Los Angeles. K-pop sensation BTS declined to submit any music for consideration in protest over a new Asian pop music category. Members of the South Korean band said they did not believe music should be categorized by region.