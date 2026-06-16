A rare first-edition copy of Wuthering Heights, complete with spelling mistakes, is up for auction for the first time in more than a century. The novel, written by Emily Bronte, is a cultural touchstone that has inspired art, music, and multiple film adaptations. The auction will be held on June 30 in London, and the proceeds will go towards supporting the arts. The sale of the rare book is expected to attract collectors and literature enthusiasts from around the world.

A rare first-edition copy of Wuthering Heights , complete with spelling mistakes, is up for auction for the first time in more than a century. Christie's auction house said it's the first copy of the novel in the publisher's original cloth binding to be auctioned since 1908.

Only about 250 copies of the first edition were printed, and this one has been in a private library since shortly after its publication in 1847. The vast majority of surviving copies were rebound for collectors or libraries, meaning original cloth examples are now extremely scarce. Being sold along with a copy of sister Anne Bronte's Agnes Grey, it's expected to sell for between 400,000 pounds and 600,000 pounds at a June 30 auction in London.

Both books carry the male pen names the sisters adopted to get published: Ellis Bell for Emily and Acton Bell for Anne. Wuthering Heights was rushed to publication after the success of Charlotte Bronte's Jane Eyre, and the first edition is notorious for its typographical errors including the occasional misspelling of the word heights. The novel shocked some critics when it was published, with one in 1848 decrying its vulgar depravity and unnatural horrors.

Since then, it has moved beyond literature to become a cultural touchstone, inspiring art, music notably Kate Bush's pop-operatic 1978 song and multiple film adaptations. It remains a work that artists return to again and again because of its emotional force, its atmosphere, and its psychological intensity, ensuring its place not only in literary history but in wider cultural imagination. Emily Bronte's tragic, tempestuous romance gains new fans through a big-screen adaptation.

The recent movie with Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as mismatched pair Cathy and Heathcliff is the latest work to be inspired by and take liberties with Bronte's brooding, Gothic tale. The auction house said the sale is a rare opportunity for collectors to own a piece of literary history. The auction will be held on June 30 in London, and the proceeds will go towards supporting the arts.

The sale of the rare book is expected to attract collectors and literature enthusiasts from around the world. The book's rarity and historical significance make it a highly sought-after item, and the sale is expected to be highly competitive. The proceeds from the sale will go towards supporting the arts, and the auction house is confident that the sale will be a success.

The sale of the rare book is a testament to the enduring popularity of Wuthering Heights, and the novel's ability to inspire new generations of readers and artists. The auction house is expecting a high level of interest in the sale, and is confident that the sale will be a success.

The sale of the rare book is a rare opportunity for collectors to own a piece of literary history, and the auction house is confident that the sale will be highly competitive. The proceeds from the sale will go towards supporting the arts, and the auction house is expecting a high level of interest in the sale.

The sale of the rare book is a testament to the enduring popularity of Wuthering Heights, and the novel's ability to inspire new generations of readers and artists. The auction house is expecting a high level of interest in the sale, and is confident that the sale will be a success.

The sale of the rare book is a rare opportunity for collectors to own a piece of literary history, and the auction house is confident that the sale will be highly competitive. The proceeds from the sale will go towards supporting the arts, and the auction house is expecting a high level of interest in the sale





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