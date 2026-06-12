Rare Rafflesia Flower Discovered in Surigao del Sur Protected Watershed

A rare Rafflesia flower was discovered in the AlaBuyCarPanSip Watershed Forest Reserve in Barangay Lobo, Surigao del Sur, prompting calls for enhanced protection and monitoring of the habitat of this threatened species.

The rare Rafflesia flower has been discovered within the protected area in Barangay Lobo, Surigao del Sur, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources ( DENR ), the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) in Cantilan confirmed.

The discovery was validated in a field verification and habitat assessment on May 20 at the Alamio, Buyaan, Carac-an, Panikian Rivers, and Sipangpang Falls Watershed Forest Reserve (AlaBuyCarPanSip WFR). According to CENR Officer Gay P. Resullar, the initial sighting was made a day earlier by personnel of the enhanced National Greening Program (ENGP) and Park Protection Officers.

The Rafflesia specimen was found at an elevation of approximately 558 meters above sea level in an area characterized by dense secondary old-growth forest vegetation and relatively intact habitat conditions. The team's initial field observations showed that the flower measured about 49 centimeters in diameter and 30 centimeters in height. The exact species of the found Rafflesia specimen has yet to be determined by qualified species experts, according to Resullar.

The DENR noted the significance of the discovery as Rafflesia species are listed as threatened under DENR Administrative Order No. 2026-20, or the Updated National List of Threatened Philippine Plants and Their Categories. However, further assessment of the site showed five immature buds and two decayed individuals, which suggests previous flowering events and indicates its continued presence in the area.

Following the discovery of the rare Rafflesia specimen, the DENR-CENRO recommended the immediate protection and regular monitoring of the site, regulation of human access to minimize disturbance, and conservation of the host vines and surrounding vegetation necessary for the species' survival. The agency urged residents and stakeholders to help protect the country's remaining forests and conserve rare, native species.

The AlaBuyCarPanSip Watershed Forest Reserve is one of the Caraga Region's important protected areas, as it provides critical habitat for a variety of wildlife species and serves as a vital watershed for surrounding communities, the DENR said





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Rafflesia Surigao Del Sur DENR Threatened Species Watershed Forest Reserve

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