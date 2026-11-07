Raptors rally from 15 down to beat Bucks 121-107 in NBA Cup

Alijah Martin and RJ Barrett each scored 27 points as the short-handed Toronto Raptors rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 121-107 in an NBA Cup game.

The short-handed Toronto Raptors rallied from 15 points down to defeat the host Milwaukee Bucks 121-107 on Friday night in an NBA Cup game highlighted by several career highs.

Raptors Rally Behind Career Highs

Alijah Martin scored a career-high 27 points off the bench and RJ Barrett also had 27 as Toronto improved to 1-1 in NBA Cup group play. Milwaukee fell to 0-1 in group play and 1-8 overall. The Raptors outscored Milwaukee 70-47 in the second half. Toronto (5-4) trailed by as many as 15 points before taking its first lead on a Martin 3-pointer that made it 71-69 with 5:41 left in the third quarter.

Also read Perpetual ALTAs Hold Off San Sebastian Rally to Win 82-75 in NCAA Season 102

Tyler Herro put the Bucks back ahead 72-71 with his only 3-pointer of the game on the next possession. Herro's basket started a 10-2 run that put Milwaukee ahead 79-73, but Toronto scored the next nine points. Toronto regained the lead for good during a 9-0 run capped by an Allen Graves three-point play with 2:17 left in the third, making it 82-79. The Raptors had been outscored 41-15 in the third quarter by Denver on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Martin picked up the slack by shooting 9 of 11 overall and 6 of 7 from 3-point range. He had gone 6 of 27 on 3-point attempts in his career and had not scored more than nine points in any of his previous 30 career games. The 2025 second-round pick from Florida had totaled 23 points in seven games this season before his breakthrough Friday. Jamal Shead added a career-high 16 assists along with 10 points for Toronto.

Bucks Struggle in Losing Streak

Collin Murray-Boyles and Jakob Poeltl had 19 points each, with Poeltl adding 11 rebounds. After a difficult outing Wednesday in which he had eight points and five rebounds, Poeltl bounced back with a dominant fourth quarter, scoring 11 points and grabbing seven rebounds to help put the game out of reach. Herro led Milwaukee with 23 points and 10 assists as the Bucks lost their fifth straight game.

Bucks rookie Brayden Burries had 21 points and 11 rebounds to set career highs in both categories, while Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 14 points. Kyle Kuzma scored 13, AJ Green netted 12 and Ryan Rollins added 10 for Milwaukee. Burries scored 11 of Milwaukee's 31 points in the second quarter as the Bucks extended their lead to 60-51 at halftime.

The Bucks led by 14 in the first quarter after an early scoring barrage, but a 14-3 Raptors run helped trim the deficit to 29-24 after one. The teams combined to shoot 5-for-23 from 3-point range in the quarter. The Raptors were playing without seven-time all-NBA selection Kawhi Leonard (knee), two-time All-Star Scottie Barnes (groin/adductor) and starting guard Immanuel Quickley (hamstring). Leonard missed his seventh straight game and has been sidelined for nearly two weeks.

Advertisement

The Bucks (1-8) are off to their slowest start since 1993-94, when they lost 10 of their first 11 games and went on to finish 20-62. They are part of East Group A along with Detroit, Orlando and Brooklyn.