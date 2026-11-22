Rappler journalists Dwight de Leon and Patrick Cruz are nominated for Best National Journalist at the Paragala Central Luzon Media Awards for their investigative coverage of the anti-dynasty bill and the Navotas landfill fire.

Two multimedia reporters from Rappler, Dwight de Leon and Patrick Cruz, have secured nominations for the prestigious Paragala Central Luzon Media Awards, highlighting their impactful investigative journalism. The nomination places their work in the spotlight for Best National Journalist, recognizing their deep dives into critical national issues affecting Filipino society.

Rappler Team Nominated for National Journalism Excellence

Dwight de Leon and Patrick Cruz are featured as nominees in the Best National Journalist category alongside other prominent media professionals. They compete against Christian Esguerra of Facts First and Guinevere Latoza of the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism for this specific honor.

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This nomination underscores the recognition of Rappler's commitment to rigorous reporting. The Paragala Awards, organized by the Communicators' League of Holy Angel University, stands as the largest student-led award-giving body in Luzon. This marks the thirteenth consecutive year the organization has honored media excellence.

Investigative Focus on Anti-Dynasty Bill Legislation

Dwight de Leon earned his nomination for an in-depth story examining the political maneuvering surrounding the anti-dynasty bill. His reporting scrutinized how House leaders justified and promoted the legislation to the public.

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De Leon's analysis highlighted the perception that the proposed bill lacked teeth, focusing on the disconnect between political rhetoric and legislative substance. This piece provided readers with a critical look at how political dynasties are addressed in the current legislative landscape.

Reportage on Navotas Landfill Crisis and Displacement

Patrick Cruz received his nomination for comprehensive coverage of the weeks-long landfill fire in Navotas. His reporting documented the severe environmental and social crisis that unfolded in the area.

Cruz's work detailed the impact on local communities, specifically noting that the disaster displaced hundreds of residents. His coverage brought attention to the humanitarian aspects of the fire, ensuring the victims' stories were told with accuracy and empathy.

Awards Ceremony Details and Selection Criteria

The Paragala Awards aim to recognize communicators whose work embodies integrity, purpose, and conviction. The organization seeks to honor those who deepen public awareness and preserve collective memory through their journalistic efforts.

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Winners will be announced on Friday, November 27. The event celebrates professionals who encourage critical reflection and inspire compassion toward the realities of Filipino society. The announcement will mark the culmination of a year-long evaluation of media contributions across various categories.