Ramon Tulfo Apologizes for False Report on Martin Romualdez Jail Release

Columnist Ramon Tulfo issues public apology for misinformation regarding Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez's alleged secret jail release and related conspiracy claims.

Columnist Ramon Tulfo has issued a formal public apology for a misleading report concerning Leyte Representative and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez. The retraction follows allegations that the detained lawmaker was secretly escaping his confinement in Quezon City, claims that Tulfo now admits were factually incorrect. On Thursday, Tulfo acknowledged that he had been provided with erroneous information which he initially believed to be true before broadcasting it to his audience.

Tulfo Admits Receiving Erroneous Intelligence

Tulfo stated that the false narrative included highly specific details designed to make the story appear authentic and credible to readers. He revealed that the intelligence he received claimed Romualdez was being transported in an ambulance during periods of intentional power outages. These blackout measures were allegedly orchestrated to prevent CCTV cameras from recording the lawmaker exiting or re-entering the detention facility.

Also read Supreme Court dismisses Romualdez petition against Ombudsman plunder investigation

The columnists confirmed that no such escape attempts or infrastructure manipulations actually occurred once verified facts began to surface. He emphasized that the detailed account of the alleged escape was completely fabricated, despite the elaborate nature of the provided intelligence. This admission marks a significant pivot from his initial reporting on the matter.

Origin of the False Escape Allegations

The misinformation originated from an anonymous source referred to by Tulfo as a tweeter who provided insider details. The source allegedly claimed that Quezon City Jail-Male Dormitory Superintendent Maria Lourdes Pacion was ordering power supply disruptions. These outages were supposedly timed to coincide with Romualdez's movements to obscure his presence from surveillance footage and public view.

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Tulfo admitted that he trusted the source without sufficient verification, describing the experience as both embarrassing and humiliating for his professional integrity. He expressed deep regret for misleading the public, specifically noting the disappointment of readers who rely on his reporting for accurate political news. The columnists conceded that he failed to cross-check the critical details before disseminating the story to his large following.

BJMP Investigation and Sandiganbayan Proceedings

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology launched an immediate investigation into the allegations following the initial report. Authorities were compelled to look into the claims that staff members were manipulating facility operations to aid a prisoner's escape. The scrutiny has placed additional pressure on jail administration to demonstrate transparency in handling high-profile detainees.

Simultaneously, the Third Division of the Sandiganbayan has ordered BJMP officials to testify on Thursday to clarify the current status of the accused lawmaker. The anti-graft court seeks to establish the factual conditions of Romualdez's custody and rule out any misconduct by detention personnel. These proceedings are essential for verifying the security protocols currently in place.

Corruption Charges and Release Petition Context

Romualdez remains detained while facing serious corruption and plunder charges related to flood control projects. The prosecution alleges that kickbacks were involved in infrastructure funds provided by former representatives of the Ako Bicol party-list. The lawmaker has consistently denied these accusations, maintaining his innocence throughout the legal battle.

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The current legal petition seeks bail while the court examines evidence regarding the alleged kickback schemes. The false escape narrative has complicated the public discourse surrounding the ongoing trial, prompting Tulfo to correct the record. This retraction is intended to restore factual accuracy to the ongoing political and legal developments in the Philippines.