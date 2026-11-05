SM City Masinag opens second rainwater treatment facility in Luzon

SM Supermalls has installed a rainwater treatment facility at SM City Masinag that can treat up to 200 cubic meters of rainwater daily, providing one-third of the mall's annual water consumption.

SM Supermalls has installed a new rainwater treatment facility at SM City Masinag, its second in Luzon, to strengthen water stewardship and reduce reliance on freshwater resources as the country prepares for El Niño.

The facility can treat up to 200 cubic meters, or 200,000 liters, of rainwater per day. The installation comes almost forty years since SM Supermalls pledged to uphold water stewardship in its properties across the Philippines. El Niño is expected to bring drought and dry spells until 2027, making the facility a timely addition to the mall operator's sustainability efforts.

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SM Supermalls Rainwater Treatment Facility Details

The new facility at SM City Masinag converts rainwater into safe and potable water for SM Supermalls operations and tenant use. This reduces overall demand on municipal water systems, giving nearby communities more access to freshwater for daily needs and essential community services. With a capacity to treat up to 200 cubic meters per day, the facility can provide one-third of the mall's annual water consumption, equivalent to 23,000 cubic meters or an estimated 9 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

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It uses a multistage water treatment process that integrates disinfection, filtration and reverse osmosis. The process includes stringent monitoring and testing to ensure the water is safe and meets required standards. Beyond these benefits, the facility advances SM Prime's 2040 net-zero ambition by lowering indirect emissions from water extraction, pumping, treatment and distribution, supporting the company's broader decarbonization strategy. Engr.

Liza Silerio, vice president for corporate compliance at SM Supermalls, said the site was chosen because it is a historically rainfall-rich area. She said the facility transforms water runoff into more valuable use, innovating the company's approach in supporting the community and national water conservation efforts not just during El Niño, but for the future. The SM City Masinag facility builds on the success of the SM City Baguio facility in Benguet, a province that is also rainfall-rich yet water-scarce.

Baguio Facility Success Reinforces Sustainability Efforts

Since it began operations in 2022, the Baguio facility has processed more than 65,000 cubic meters of rainwater, equivalent to the water consumption of 6,500 households. The Baguio facility has reduced pressure on local water systems and provided the community with a reliable, sustainable water supply. The Masinag facility is the second of its kind in Luzon and reinforces SM's dedication to innovative sustainable operations going beyond industry standards for the benefit of its surrounding communities.

During a tour of the facility, Engr. Alford Ronduen, operations head of SM Engineering Design and Development Corp. (SM EDD), walked VIP guests through the treatment process. A facility operator also showed one of the treatment tanks. Silerio said SM Supermalls' commitment to water conservation has remained firm from the 1990s up until today and toward the future.

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She said access to water is a fundamental human right and that protecting this resource is a shared responsibility. Among those present at the event were Antipolo Councilor Irvin Paulo Tapales; Randolf Alba, SM City Masinag assistant mall manager; Dr. Marianne Joy Balanay and Nurse Julienne Christine Aurellado of DOH Calabarzon; Don Vijandre, SM Supermalls regional operations manager; Engr. Alford Ronduen of SM EDD; Antipolo City Vice Mayor Roberto Andres Puno Jr.; Dir.

Joe Amil Salino, DENR EMB Calabarzon regional director; Engr. Liza Silerio; Rico Paolo Estanislao, Mayamot barangay captain; Engr. Randy Dugay, SAVP of SM EDD; Engr. John Francis Pajulas, LLDA agricultural engineer; Merlin Te, Pure03 general manager; and Juan Carlo Buenaventura, LLDA special agent 1 civil engineer.