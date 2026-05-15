Rain or Shine's Andrei Caracut Scores 29 Points As They Clinch Playoff Berth Over San Miguel Beer

Rain or Shine's Andrei Caracut scored 29 points in their 113-104 win against San Miguel Beer, helping his team clinch a playoff berth for the upcoming PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup semifinals on Friday at the Ynares Center Antipolo.

Rain or Shine's Andrei Caracut scores a layup during their 113-104 win against San Miguel Beer in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner's Cup semifinals on Friday at the Ynares Center Antipolo .

Andrei Caracut fired 29 points as Rain or Shine showed San Miguel Beer the door, 113-104, and barged into the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup semifinals on Friday at the Ynares Center Antipolo. Caracut caught fire from deep to fuel his scoring explosion, draining six triples and a booming four-pointer during the decisive run that pushed the win-once Elasto Painters past the Beermen in their quarterfinal battle.

RoS head coach Yeng Guiao praised Caracut and the crew for delivering the team’s first playoff series win over San Miguel since 2016 when the franchise reigned supreme in the same conference. Caelan Tiongson also had a big night after posting 23 points built on seven three-pointers, Jaylen Johnson drilled in a 23-point, 12-rebound double-double, and Adrian Nocum chipped in 18 markers.

It was a neck-and-neck tussle between the third-seeded Rain or Shine and the sixth-seeded San Miguel as they entered the final frame on an 83-83 deadlock. The Elasto Painters suddenly pulled away as Caracut poured 10 points off two treys and a four-pointer to ignite the decisive 15-5 blast that gave them a 108-97 lead with 2:36 left in the game CJ Perez hit a three-point play off a fastbreak to cut the Beermen’s deficit back to single digit, 100-108.

But Caracut answered back with a breakaway layup and Johnson completed an and-one, 113-100, putting away the game for good. Bennie Boatwright paced San Miguel with 24 points and seven rebounds while Perez had 19 markers, seven boards, and five assists





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PBA Commissioner's Cup Semifinals Rain Or Shine Andrei Caracut San Miguel Beer Elasto Painters Elasto Painters Vs San Miguel Beer PBA Season 50 Ynares Center Antipolo Ros Head Coach Yeng Guiao Caelan Tiongson Jaylen Johnson Adrian Nocum CJ Perez Rosalyn Reyes

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