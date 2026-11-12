Quiksilver Roxy Athletes Meet Fans At GRIND Siargao Sundown Event

Quiksilver and Roxy athletes including Kauli Vaast and Griffin Colapinto joined GRIND for a Sundown Meet and Greet in Siargao, celebrating surfing culture and wellness with local fans and media during the WSL event period.

Quiksilver and Roxy brand athletes gathered in Siargao for an exclusive evening with the local community and international media, hosted by the action-sports concept store GRIND. The Sundown Meet and Greet brought together top surfers to celebrate shared passions for the ocean and wellness beyond competition. This event highlighted the strong bond between global surfing icons and the passionate local surfing community in the Philippines.

Athletes Connect With Siargao Community

International surf stars Kauli Vaast, Griffin Colapinto, Kanoa Igarashi, Marco Mignot, and Caroline Marks participated in the intimate gathering. Invited media, influencers, and surf enthusiasts had the unique opportunity to meet these elite athletes outside the formal competition lineup. The event served as a bridge between the global professional surfing circuit and the local enthusiasts who frequent the waves of Siargao daily.

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Wellness And Lifestyle Beyond The Waves

Roxy used the occasion to highlight its connection to an active, well-balanced lifestyle, encouraging attendees to experience wellness that extends past riding the waves. As the sun set, the atmosphere remained intimate with a dedicated Q&A session where athletes shared personal stories and details of their professional journeys. Attendees engaged in a signing session and exchanged perspectives on the evolving global and local communities within the sport.

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GRIND Partnerships And Brand Legacy

Founded in 2012, GRIND operates as a Philippine-based lifestyle concept store that curates an extensive selection of surf, skate, moto, and lifestyle-inspired brands. The partnership between GRIND, Quiksilver, and Roxy underscores a commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for people to connect through shared interests. This collaboration reflects a broader trend of action-sports culture intersecting with local community engagement in key surf destinations.

Global Recognition Of Local Surf Passion

During the World Surf League event period, the gathering recognized the Philippines' growing presence in the international surfing scene. More than just a promotional meet-and-greet, the event reflected GRIND's dedication to connecting global action-sports culture with local populations. The evening underscored the enduring passion of the Siargao surfing community and its role in the global narrative of the sport.