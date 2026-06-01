Quezon City to Host 67th Palarong Pambansa for First Time Since 1966

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte formally accepts hosting banner of the Palarong Pambansa from Agusan del Sur Governor Santiago B. Cane, Jr. QC, known as the City of Stars, will stage the country's premier summer multi-sport meet for the first time since 1966. The main hub of the annual summer scholastic multi-sport meet is under renovation to serve as the main hub for next year's hosting featuring 18 regions and up to 20,000 delegates.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte formally accepts hosting banner of the Palarong Pambansa from Agusan del Sur Governor Santiago B. Cane, Jr. QC, known as the City of Stars, will stage the country's premier summer multi-sport meet for the first time since 1966.

The main hub of the annual summer scholastic multi-sport meet is under renovation to serve as the main hub for next year's hosting featuring 18 regions and up to 20,000 delegates. QC, known as the heart of the Philippine entertainment and media industry like Hollywood in Los Angeles, will also be a mecca of national sporting joust when it hosts the 67th Palaro last served as Palaro host in 1966 when the gargantuan Amoranto Stadium and Sports Complex was inaugurated.

The 2027 Palarong Pambansa is a full circle moment for our city. Since then, our city has been home to some of the most defining moments in Philippine sports history. The Amoranto Sports Complex has been under renovation for years with its full reopening projected to finish this year featuring a 15,000-capacity stadium in front of a world-class standard 8-lane track oval and football field.

It also has a 10-lane Olympic-sized swimming pools, basketball and volleyball gyms, badminton and table tennis court, tennis and pickleball courts, weightlifting and boxing gym, billiards hall and more. Also seen as added venues for next year's Palaro is the University of the Philippines in Diliman and the Business District, including the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao.

QC is dubbed as the most accessible city in the metropolis with bus terminals to and from every city in Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao either through sea, land or air. It boasts a 24/7 route to Manila, Batangas or Sorsogon ports, to the NAIA in Pasay City, or Clark International Airport in Pampanga as well as serving as the convergence of National Capital Region's (NCR) three train lines in LRT-1, LRT-2 and MRT-3.

And that's what makes QC a perfect and ready host to gather an expected delegation of up to 20,000 or more. We thrive in the fact that all roads lead to, and through, us. We are proud to be connected to every corner of this great archipelago. And we carry this affinity with us as we open our home for next year's Palarong Pambansa.

But QC will have some tall order to eclipse after Agusan del Sur passed with flying colors as first-time host. Aside from world-class facilities across 36 venues in the entire province including the international-standard media center with up to 20 large TV screens showing all the games, Agusan del Sur drew praises for hospitality, air-conditioned billeting quarters. This year showed that sports competitions can be organized at a higher standard while keeping athletes at the center of every decision.

Agusan del Sur has raised the bar for future hosts. NCR, led by the Palaro's most bemedaled athlete in tanker Patricia Mae Santor of University of Santo Tomas with seven golds, harvested 91 gold, 70 silver and 71 bronze medals in both elementary and high school divisions. Calabarzon retained its second-place finish at 55-50-60 while Davao Region (34-32-35) stole the thunder from usual third placer Western Visayas to complete the podium.

Western Visayas (31-36-45) settled for fifth spot as Central Visayas placed fourth at 32-30-44. Host Caraga impressed with a sixth-place finish after golds in football and pet events combat sports to cap its magnificent hosting





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Quezon City Palarong Pambansa Sports Host Renovation Agusan Del Sur NCR Host Caraga Agusan Del Sur Governor Santiago B. Cane Jr. Patricia Mae Santor University Of Santo Tomas Calabarzon Davao Region Western Visayas Central Visayas Host Caraga Agusan Del Sur Palarong Pambansa Sports Host Renovation Agusan Del Sur NCR Host Caraga Agusan Del Sur Governor Santiago B. Cane Jr. Patricia Mae Santor University Of Santo Tomas Calabarzon Davao Region Western Visayas Central Visayas Host Caraga

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