Quezon City Police Officer Faces Criminal and Administrative Charges in Viral Road Rage Incident

A Quezon City police officer is now facing criminal and administrative charges after he was involved in a viral road rage incident along C5 Road in Pasig City. The incident occurred on Tuesday and involved the cop allegedly pushing the rear of a motorcycle driven by a civilian rider, causing the latter to fall and sustain injuries.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Thursday a Quezon City police officer is now facing criminal and administrative charges after he was involved in a viral road rage incident along C5 Road in Pasig City.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Barangay Ugong involving a police officer assigned to the Quezon City Police District's (QCPD) District Mobile Force Battalion. Initial investigation showed that the cop allegedly pushed the rear of a motorcycle driven by a civilian rider, causing the latter to fall and sustain injuries. Video of the incident was captured by a 360-degree camera and later circulated online.

Authorities said the police officer and the victim were traveling along C5 Road amid heavy traffic when they had a lane dispute, leading to an altercation. The cop later voluntarily surrendered to authorities and is now in the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit for proper disposition and investigation. Batoon said the cop has expressed remorse over the incident and is cooperating with investigators. Batoon added that the police officer had no known derogatory record before the incident.

In a separate statement, the QCPD said it requested the issuance of an order placing the police officer under automatic leave of absence without pay. The cop was also relieved from his post and reassigned to the District Personnel Holding and Accounting Section (DPHAS) effective Wednesday





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Quezon City Police Officer Criminal Charges Administrative Charges Road Rage Incident Criminal Investigation And Detection Unit District Mobile Force Battalion Quezon City Police District 360-Degree Camera Lane Dispute Altercation Civilian Rider Motorcycle Sustain Injuries Express Remorse Cooperating With Investigators No Derogatory Record Automatic Leave Of Absence District Personnel Holding And Accounting Sect

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