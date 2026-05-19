Quezon City Mayor Launches Digital Platforms to Enhance Transparency and Public Service

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte launched three data platforms - The Quezon City Data Dashboards, QC Open Infra Dashboard, and QC iReport - to provide residents with greater visibility into government operations, public spending, and service delivery. The platforms, introduced as part of the Celebration of Open Government Week 2026, enable residents to access government data, track city-funded infrastructure projects, and report community concerns in real-time. The QC iReport platform covers a range of non-emergency concerns and complements the city's emergency hotline, while the QC Open Infra Dashboard provides real-time updates on city-funded infrastructure projects in Quezon City since 2019.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte launched QCitizen data platforms during the Celebration of Open government Week on Monday. The platforms showcase The Quezon City Data Dashboard s, Open Infrastructure Dashboard and QC iReport.

The initiative aims to offer information on City Services programs, track city funded infrastructure projects across Quezon City, and enable residents to submit non-emergency complaints, concerns, requests and inquiries through desktops and mobile phones. At a media briefing, Belmonte said the new technology was designed to ensure representation and accessibility for all sectors. Central to the initiative are three digital platforms: the QCitizen Data Dashboards, the QC Open Infra Dashboard, and QC iReport.

The QCitizen Data Dashboards serve as a centralized source of information on city services, programs, and demographic data through simplified visuals and data stories. Joel Distrajo, officer in charge of the Quezon City Citizen Services Department, said the platform currently contains information on QC Helpline 122, QCID, the PWD Community, Free Maintenance Medicine, Pangkabuhayang QC, and the QC Scholarship Program.

Complementing the dashboards is the QC Open Infra Dashboard, a centralized digital project billboard that allows residents to monitor city-funded infrastructure projects in Quezon City since 2019. The city also launched the beta version of QC iReport, a digital reporting platform that enables residents to submit non-emergency complaints, concerns, requests, and inquiries through desktop and mobile devices.

The QC iReport platform covers a range of non-emergency concerns, including busted streetlights, clogged drainage, uncollected garbage, potholes, illegal parking, illegal structures, and businesses operating without permits. QC iReport complements Helpline 122 by serving as an alternative digital channel for non-urgent concerns, while emergency cases will continue to be handled through the city’s emergency hotline. Around 3.6 million users have already registered for the city’s digital platforms.

The city government adopted best practices from Thailand in developing the applications to promote greater transparency and accountability.





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Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte Open Government Week 2026 Celebration Of Open Government Week 2026 Qcitizen Data: Resibo Ng Serbisyo QC Open Infra Dashboard QC Ireport Quezon City Digital Platforms Citizen-Centered Public Service Data Dashboard Government Transparency Open Infra Dashboard Real-Time Updates Centralized Digital Project Billboard Digital Project Billboard Citizen Engagement Government Service Data Dashboard Data Storytelling

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