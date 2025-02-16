Quezon City Declares Dengue Outbreak as Cases Surge

Quezon City has declared a dengue outbreak due to a significant increase in cases. Mayor Joy Belmonte has activated the city's resources to combat the outbreak and protect residents, especially children. The city government is implementing various measures to control the spread of dengue, including fogging operations, larviciding, and increased access to healthcare services.

Quezon City has declared a dengue outbreak on Saturday, citing a surge in cases. From January 1st to February 14th, 2023, the number of cases was 200 percent higher compared to the same period in 2022. In a press briefing, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte stated that the city government has mobilized all available resources to control the outbreak, ensure accessible healthcare services, and safeguard its residents, particularly children, from the disease.

Mayor Belmonte emphasized, 'Our declaration of a dengue outbreak ensures that we are in control of the situation, and we are doing everything in our power to protect our residents, especially our children, from this deadly disease.' The Epidemiology and Surveillance Division (CESD) of the Quezon City Health Department reported 1,769 dengue cases from January 1st to February 14th, 2023. 58 percent of these cases involved school-aged children (15 to 17 years old), and 44 percent were children under 10 years old. Tragically, ten people, including eight minors, have died from the disease.Mayor Belmonte urged parents to unite and protect their children against dengue. She stressed the importance of staying vigilant for symptoms in children and participating in community cleanup drives. The Quezon City government announced that all 66 of its health centers will be open on weekends from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to accommodate dengue patients. A fever express lane has been implemented in health centers and hospitals to provide rapid care for individuals with fever, a common symptom of dengue. Free dengue test kits are available at these centers. Barangay spraying teams are conducting fogging operations in high-risk areas under the supervision of sanitary inspectors. Larviciding is also being carried out in water bodies to eliminate mosquito breeding sites. The CESD urged residents to protect themselves from dengue by using mosquito repellents and wearing protective clothing, such as long sleeves and pants, especially for children. Residents are reminded to empty used containers, tires, pots, and other items that collect water, as stagnant water can serve as a breeding ground for dengue-carrying mosquitoes. The city government also emphasized the need to ensure that there is no stagnant water in houses or drainage systems. Mayor Belmonte urged residents to visit the nearest health center if they experience any dengue-related symptoms, including fever, headache, or joint pain





